Search Continues For Teen Abducted In South LA Carjacking

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The search for a 16-year-old boy abducted during a carjacking in South Los Angeles has entered its second day.
Eric Coleman was abducted 4 p.m. Thursday, prompting authorities to issue an AMBER Alert in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Coleman was in a car that 31-year-old Kandice Johnson carjacked from his step-mother at gunpoint.
Police say Johnson may not have known Coleman was in the backseat when she jumped in and drove off because of the vehicle’s dark tint.
Johnson is described as a black female with multicolored hair, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 147 pounds.
She was last seen driving a 2014 black Toyota Camry with California license plate 7XWL023.
An alert from NCMEC stated she should be considered armed and dangerous.
Coleman is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information can call the Los Angeles Police Department at 800-222-8477 or dial 911.
