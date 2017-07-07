$4,000 In Gold Wedding Bands Stolen In Smash-And-Grab Robbery

July 7, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: Smash And Grab Robbery

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities hope surveillance video will lead to the capture of a trio of robbery suspects in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Santa Ana jewelry store.

Police say three suspects walked in to Superior Market at 1710 S. Main Street on June 18 wearing dark clothing and skull-printed bandannas covering their faces.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects — who police say appear to be male Hispanics in their early 20s — approach the independent jewelry counter of Queen Jewelry before one of the men smashes the jewelry display case with a hammer.

Another suspect reached inside the smashed display case and stole a display tray containing an unknown quantity of gold wedding bands, which the owner estimated were valued at $4,000, police said.

The trio was then seen fleeing the store when the owner defended himself and his property with a baseball bat.

Witnesses told investigators the suspects drove off in a westbound direction driving a purple Prius.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Ana Police Officer Donahue at (714) 245-8268 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

