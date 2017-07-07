$4,000 In Gold Wedding Bands Stolen In Smash-And-Grab Robbery

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities hope surveillance video will lead to the capture of a trio of robbery suspects in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Santa Ana jewelry store.
Police say three suspects walked in to Superior Market at 1710 S. Main Street on June 18 wearing dark clothing and skull-printed bandannas covering their faces.
Surveillance footage shows the suspects — who police say appear to be male Hispanics in their early 20s — approach the independent jewelry counter of Queen Jewelry before one of the men smashes the jewelry display case with a hammer.
Another suspect reached inside the smashed display case and stole a display tray containing an unknown quantity of gold wedding bands, which the owner estimated were valued at $4,000, police said.
The trio was then seen fleeing the store when the owner defended himself and his property with a baseball bat.
Witnesses told investigators the suspects drove off in a westbound direction driving a purple Prius.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Ana Police Officer Donahue at (714) 245-8268 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
