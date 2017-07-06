Young Couple Arrested After Wild Chase Into OC, LA Robbery Spree

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A young couple is in custody Thursday after a wild crime spree throughout northeast Los Angeles ended in a chase and crash in Orange County.

After police say they robbed several people with a sawed-off shotgun throughout the Los Angeles area, an 18-year-old woman drove a Toyota Prius with the headlights off at speeds of 90 mph down the Golden State (5) Freeway with several squad cars in pursuit.

The 40-minute chase ended with a crash near a movie theater in Orange just before 2 a.m.

The woman’s 21-year-old boyfriend tried to run away but was taken into custody by officers. The woman was taken to a hospital after complaining of back pain.

Police say they are still looking for the sawed-off shotgun that was used in at least seven robberies throughout the Los Angeles area, and believe it may have been tossed onto the freeway during the chase. The robberies yielded maybe $10 in cash, some cell phones and purses, according to police.

The car sported an Uber sticker, but police don’t believe it is connected to the crime spree. Police say they are looking into whether the car even belonged to one of the suspects.

Victims are collecting their property from LAPD’s Northeast Division station.