Police Release Sketch In Search For Sexual Assault Suspect In Fairfax District

FAIRFAX DISTRICT (CBSLA.com) – Police have released a sketch in their search for a predator wanted in the sexual assault of two women Monday in the Fairfax District.

A LAPD spokesperson says a man broke into an apartment on North Ogden Drive around 11:50 p.m., tied the hands of the two young women inside and sexually assaulted them.

The victims’ neighbor, a woman who wished only to be identified as Patricia, said she can’t forget the women running to her after they were assaulted by an armed man.

“I heard this hysterical screaming and yelled out, ‘Does anybody need help?’ And then these two women emerged from their building saying, ‘Please, please help us!'” she recalled.

“I’ve never seen anybody that traumatized,” she said. “They were undressed and we needed to clothe them.”

“They were held at gunpoint and apparently he had a knife and he threatened them but they just started screaming anyway thank God, and that scared him off,” Patricia continued.

“We both got a good look at him,” said another neighbor. “He had black stubble, black hat, black T-shirt.”

That neighbor, who wished only to identified as John, said he and his wife remember seeing a man who looked similar to the sketch in their driveway before the attack.

“He looked like he had somewhere to be. I think maybe he had been snooping around that window. He’s a coward, he saw an opportunity,” John said.

Tonight, reminders of the crime remain. Now neighbors are on the lookout for this man.

“It just hurt. It kills me to know that I wasn’t here. I don’t know what I could’ve done if he had a gun, but it’s scary,” John said.

“It was an ugly, very dangerous situation,” Patricia added. “I’m glad the sketch is out.”