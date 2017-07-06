O.C. Fair 2017: 9 Ways To Get In Free

For a month, the O.C. Fair takes over the Orange County Fairgrounds with plenty of tasty food, action sports, carnival rides, exhibits, special events, concerts to enjoy. If you’re looking skip the admission fee, here are 10 ways to get in free between July 14, 2017 and August 13, 2017.

Come On Opening Day If you get to the O.C. Fair before 3 p.m. on opening day (July 14, 2017), you can get in free! But, get there early, as people line up well before the official noon opening time.

Kids Under 12 Get In Free On Thursdays Yes, it’s true! Visit the O.C. Fair on any Thursday with your children aged 12 or under and you’ll enjoy a free full day of fun.

Senior Citizen Discount! Are you over 60 or older? If so, enjoy free admission every Friday.

Honoring Our Military The O.C. Fair is honoring those who have served our great country. Active duty military, or any one who has served in the past can get in for free any day of the fair.

Did You Attend The San Diego Fair? Dig up your tickets from the San Diego Fair because those who attended it from June 2 to July 4th can use those tickets to get free admission to the O.C. Fair.

Bring Children’s Books On July 26th, if you bring 3 new or gently used children’s books, you’ll receive free admission between noon and 3 p.m.!

Bring Food To Donate Participate in the O.C. Fair’s food drive on Wednesday, July 19th by donating 5 nonperishable food items and you’ll get free “We Care Wednesday” admission between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Donate School Supplies The O.C. Fair cares about the community. Get free admission on August 9th between noon and 3 p.m. if you donate school supplies with a value of $5 or more! Items accepted include pens, pencils, crayons, notebook paper, backpacks, colored pencils, markers and pocket folders.