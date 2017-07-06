O.C. Fair 2017: 9 Ways To Get In Free

If you get to the O.C. Fair before 3 p.m. on opening day (July 14, 2017), you can get in free! But, get there early, as people line up well before the official noon opening time.
Yes, it’s true! Visit the O.C. Fair on any Thursday with your children aged 12 or under and you’ll enjoy a free full day of fun.
Are you over 60 or older? If so, enjoy free admission every Friday.
The O.C. Fair is honoring those who have served our great country. Active duty military, or any one who has served in the past can get in for free any day of the fair.
Dig up your tickets from the San Diego Fair because those who attended it from June 2 to July 4th can use those tickets to get free admission to the O.C. Fair.
On July 26th, if you bring 3 new or gently used children’s books, you’ll receive free admission between noon and 3 p.m.!
Participate in the O.C. Fair’s food drive on Wednesday, July 19th by donating 5 nonperishable food items and you’ll get free “We Care Wednesday” admission between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The O.C. Fair cares about the community. Get free admission on August 9th between noon and 3 p.m. if you donate school supplies with a value of $5 or more! Items accepted include pens, pencils, crayons, notebook paper, backpacks, colored pencils, markers and pocket folders.
Bring 5 clothing items on August 2nd and enjoy free admission from noon to 3 p.m. All clothing will be donated to Goodwill.
One Comment