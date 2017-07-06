The Cheesecake Factory Celebrates National Cheesecake Day With Half-Price Slices

CALABASAS HILLS (CBSLA.com) – The Cheesecake Factory is offering customers a slice for half-price in celebration of National Cheesecake Day later this month.
The restaurant is commemorating its namesake day with the offer for dine-in guests July 30 and 31.
It’s also debuting its latest creation: the Celebration Cheesecake.
The sweet treat is made with original cheesecake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse topped with cream cheese frosting and finished with brightly colored confetti.
The Cheesecake Factory says it will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, for every slice sold through August.