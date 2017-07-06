Brush Fire Forces Evacuations In Elysian Park

July 6, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Dodger Stadium, Elysian Park

ELYSIAN PARK (CBSLA.com) – A small brush fire prompted evacuations in Elysian Park Thursday afternoon.

The blaze, made up of three separate spot fires, broke out around 12:50 p.m. and burned an area of approximately two acres in heavy brush, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Elysian Park is located near Dodger Stadium.

More than 100 LAFD personnel battled the fire from the air and ground. It was brought under control just before 2:15 p.m.

Hikers were evacuated from the park itself. However, no structures were threatened and no residential evacuations were ordered for nearby homes, LAFD said.

The cause of the fire was not confirmed.

