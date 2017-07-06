Every July 2017 Event You Should Know About In Orange County

Summer is the perfect time to have outdoor adventures, explore local culinary delights, take in a few shows and maybe even learn something new. There’s just something about the atmosphere of the season (and the endless sunshine) that makes the month of July magical. To be fair, there’s often an intense need to beat the heat with some ice cream or air conditioning as well—but we won’t focus on that! Whether you hit the streets or head indoors this month, you’ll find a variety of activities to keep you active and having fun this summer.

For one night only, Googoosh will grace the Segerstrom Hall stage, bringing with her a flurry of Iranian pop music. The singer, who is also an actress in Iran, first achieved fame in the 1970s, but she has continued to expand from there, going on to become the country's most iconic female pop star. Googoosh will play for over two hours, showcasing her extensive repertoire of songs, which includes those in Persian, Azerbaijani, Turkish, Arabic, Spanish, French and Italian in addition to English. This brilliant display of world music is a great way to start the month. The concert will begin at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $59.

See “Fiddler on the Roof”

Musical Theatre Village

36 Mauchly

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 753-1996

Musical Theatre Village's month-long run of "Fiddler on the Roof" continues through July 9, presenting a musical story about Tevye, a father with five daughters living in Imperial Russia in the early 1900s. Throughout the tale, he struggles to maintain his culture—and to get his daughters to maintain theirs as well—despite many things starting to encroach on it. "Fiddler on the Roof" is one of the community theater's five shows in 2017, of which they have already completed "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Peter Pan." Next up, in a couple of weeks, the group will present "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" and, later this year, "Jesus Christ Superstar."

Celebrate The 4th Of July!

4th of July Celebration

Pier Plaza

301 Main Street

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Huntington Beach celebrates the 4th of July right, with tons of entertainment, excitement and activities. Kick the morning off with the Surf City Run 5K—a great way to get some exercise in while enjoying the pretty coastline. There will also be a pancake breakfast that morning, following by the Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. Afterward, stick around for the Pier Plaza Festival, which will run from Sunday through Tuesday. Guests will encounter live performances on the 4th from Ragdoll, Aubrey Peeples and Surfs Up, a Beach Boys tribute band. Put the perfect cap on your holiday with a fireworks show at the Huntington Beach Pier at 9 p.m.

Pork 101 Workshop

Electric City Butcher

201 East 4th Street

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(714) 474-9096

Meat lovers will enjoy this Pork 101 workshop, where they will learn all about identifying different parts of the pig and the basics of breaking it down as well as how the butchery sources its meats. Then, get ready for a hands-on portion where they'll teach you various knife skills and seam butchery. Guests will take home four pounds of pork that they'll cut themselves after discovering different ways to prepare the cuts of meat. The class also comes with a special tool bag, containing a boning knife, butchers' twine and a coupon for your next visit. The shop is currently running a Kickstarter campaign to pay for an expansion that would include sauces, rubs and condiments as well as prepared sandwiches, and one of the rewards is this course.

See The Pageant of the Masters

Festival of Arts

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-1145

One of the most popular shows each year in Orange County kicks off this month. The Pageant of the Masters at the Festival of Arts grounds presents "The Grand Tour." Some famous and not-as-famous paintings come to life at this spectacular 90-minute show, offering living pictures with real people made to look like their characters in the paintings. Ranging from classical to contemporary, this year's show will escort travel lovers on a grand tour of the globe, recreating images that inspired many to travel in the 17th and 18th centuries. Running through the end of August, visitors can check out live paintings by artists like Leonardo da Vinci, Watteau and John Singer Sargent. A ticket to the pageant also gets you into the Festival of Arts all summer long so keep it somewhere safe once the curtains have closed.

Long Beach Vegan Festival

Rainbow Lagoon Park

400 Shoreline Village Drive

Long Beach, CA 90802

The Long Beach Vegan Festival is a fun and natural way to enjoy yourself this summer. One main draw of the festival is its chili cook-off, where participants will create vegan-friendly chili made from scratch. Various judges will award prizes and ribbons to the top three contestants while the main winner will also receive a trophy. This one-day event will also include live music from hip hop artist Grey, Texas rockabilly artist Rosie Flores, indie desert rock band The Flusters and more. Families are welcome to visit and enjoy the Kids Area, complete with a yoga obstacle course, arts & crafts, face painting and hula hooping. A large number of earth-friendly vendors will also sell their products at the event.

Mad Hatter Tea & Fashion Show

Coyote Hills Golf Course

1440 East Bastanchury Road

Fullerton, CA 92835

Pinkies Up for Breast Cancer will host the Mad Hatter Tea & Fashion Show on Sunday, July 9 at 10:30 a.m. The tea, which includes a brunch buffet, will be serving Champagne and mimosas to get the morning started right. A fashion show will also take place during the event, showcasing designs from six showrooms located in Los Angeles' California Market Center. Aside from the food and entertainment, guests can have their picture taken by photographer Sef Morris, enter in a few raffles or bid on silent auction items. There will also be a LuLaRoe booth offering discounted athletic and athleisure wear. The proceeds from the event will support the Avon39 walk in Santa Barbara in September.

Movie Mondays

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

Few things are better than enjoying the fresh air on a summer evening—except maybe enjoying it while watching a movie. Segerstrom Center for the Arts is hosting Movie Mondays throughout July, showing free films on the lawn near the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Each week will bring a presentation from a new decade. On July 10, the series starts off with 1961 classic "Breakfast at Tiffany's" then continues with "The Wiz" (1978), "Stand and Deliver" (1988) and "Edward Scissorhands" (1990). The last night of the series will take place on Aug. 7 with a screen of 2003's "School of Rock." A variety of food trucks will be available each night as well so guests can purchase dinner for the films.

Picking East to West

The Potting Shed

401 West Chapman Avenue

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 468-5154

On July 5, those from Old Towne Orange's favorite home and garden store The Potting Shed will head west from Oklahoma City, picking up new goods and treasures as they go. Follow along with them on social media to claim the items they find as they live stream and share pictures, but, even better, be there for the culmination—their return to Orange County. When they get back, on the morning of July 11, they will unload the truck and, at noon, will start a one-of-a-kind sale of the gems found on the trip. Mostly vintage items, you'll find things that aren't available locally—and who doesn't love that?

Vine 2 Wine: An Evening in Paris

Betty H. Reckas Cultural Center

5761 East Colorado Street

Long Beach, CA 90814

(714) 743-5511

For the sixth year, the Women's Council of Realtors Long Beach will host Vine 2 Wine. The blind wine competition will support the LAPD charity Hollenbeck PAL, which aims to nurture youth in areas like education, character building and athletics. The event's theme is "An Evening in Paris" and it will include live jazz music by Fire & Ice, artwork, raffles and gourmet hors d'oeuvres. As you munch on the offerings, you'll also taste up to 30 different wines and help decide which is the winner. Each ticket includes a wine passport and a commemorative wine glass.

Wine Tasting

Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop

3321 Hyland Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 862-2480

On two Thursdays in July, stop by Greenleaf at SOCO for some relaxation and wine tasting. This two-hour event offers tastes from a different winery each time, giving you a chance to savor different types of wines from different places each visit. The wines are paired with small plates, making it the perfect way to wind down after work or a day at the beach. The event costs $15 in advance or $20 at the door. While there, enjoy a full meal from the eatery, which offers a varity of specialty salads, burgers, sandwiches, tacos and more. They have a variety of vegan and vegetarian offers as well.

OC Fair

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 708-1500

The OC Fair kicks off this month, providing endless fun and laughter for those all over the southland. As always, it's packed with entertainment, food and more to keep you busy during the long hot days and warm summer nights. Ticketed concerts will take place at the fairgrounds' Pacific Amphitheater, but guests can find free live music and comedy within the gates as well. Fair food—including deep-fried delights and pieces of smoky barbecue—is always a treat, as are the carnival rides. The OC Fair also houses a farm with live animals, a petting zoo and agricultural exhibits in addition to the culinary, garden, craft and art exhibits.

San Clemente Ocean Festival

San Clemente Beaches

615 Avenida Victoria

San Clemente, CA 92672

(949) 440-6141

There's no doubt about it – people in Orange County love the ocean. The San Clemente Ocean Festival is a wonderful way to celebrate the surf and the summer. Taking place all around San Clemente's beaches and the pier, the festival focuses on providing family-oriented beach activities and other fun experiences for those in attendance. This year will include a variety of athletic, kids and group events, including SUP surfing, beach runs, ocean swims, relays, fishing clinics and more. There will also be a pancake breakfast, an old Woody car exhibit, an ocean-themed art show, live music, a rubber duck race and a sand sculpting competition.

Introduction to Mountain Biking

Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park

28373 Alicia Parkway

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

(949) 497-8324

Volunteers from the Laguna Canyon Foundation will lead this mountain biking workshop at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. While you must provide your own bike (that is able to ride on dirt trails), these volunteers will help you out with tips and biking etiquette. Over the eight-mile ride, you'll learn the basics of biking off pavement as well as how to act on the trails when other bikers or pedestrians are around. There will be a 400-foot elevation gain during the ride so be sure to bring lots of water and a snack. You'll also want to bring proper footwear, a helmet and riding gloves.

Screening of “1953 Boy Scout Jamboree”

Oasis Event Center

801 Narcissus Avenue

Newport Beach, CA 92625

(949) 432-6247

This special screening of "1953 Boy Scout Jamboree," presented by the Newport Beach Historical Society, is an event that the whole family can enjoy. The movie will play at the Oasis Event Center at 6:30 p.m. and will run for one hour, showcasing a little-seen Hollywood film depicting the gathering of 50,000 Boy Scouts from all over the U.S. A festival beforehand includes informational booths that will display artifacts and memorabilia from the Newport Beach Historical Society, The Boy Scouts of America and Irvine Historical Society as well as from the Jamboree itself. Once the movie is over, stick around for a question-and-answer session with some Boy Scouts who attended the event back in the 50s.

Murder Mystery Scavenger Hunt

Various Locations

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 369-0329

This interactive adventure will test your detective skills as you solve a murder throughout Downtown Long Beach. Compete against other teams to solve a murder—in an interesting and unique way with "tricky clues, twisted riddles and mind-bending puzzles." Intended for adults, the clues are much harder than many games of this type. Sign up as a team of four or five. Then, upon arrival, each team will receive a packet with the clues as well as a list of possible suspects. As you go, you'll be able to cross suspects off the list. While you'll travel around four miles on foot, you'll also have four hours to do so. Get out and enjoy the charming seaside town while using your mind, solving a challenge and enjoying your time.

EVENT

SneakerCon

Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92802

Sneaker lovers won't be able to pass up SneakerCon as it makes its return to Southern California. The two-day event provides the perfect setting for buying and selling all kinds of sneakers and tennis shoes. The Trading Pit is the perfect place to trade your used shoes while the vendor markets offer all types of sales. An authentication booth will also be on site to ensure that the deals are legit and that no fake shoes are sold. Another big part of the convention is Sneaker Con Hoops, where guests can participate in basketball-related events like the Rookie 3-on-3 or the 3-Point Contest.

Wine Glass Painting Party

Peppinos Italian Family

23600 Rockfield Boulevard

Lake Forest, CA 92630

(949) 394-3344

This wine glass painting party is the perfect way to flex your creativity this month. Hosted by Pour & Paint at a Lake Forest Italian restaurant, an experienced art instructor will provide you and your crew with step-by-step instructions on creating beautifully painted stemware. As you create a piece of art that you can drink out of for years to come, you can also order from the Peppinos menu, making it the perfect combination of food and art. Whether you give it away or keep it for yourself, paint nights are great experiences. Advanced reservations are required and the cost of the event is $38.

“Giselle”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

Teatro alla Scala Ballet Company presents "Giselle" on the stage at Segerstrom Hall, a classical ballet filled with technique and beauty. The dance performance tells the story of a young girl who dies of grief after discovering that the man she loves is destined to marry another. An army of women known as Wilis haunt nearby forests, dancing with any men they encounter, but when they spot the girl's lover, she sacrifices herself to save him. With a score by Adolphe Adam and performances by the famous Mikhailovsky Orchestra, and an opening night performance starring Misty Copeland as Giselle, it will be a show to remember.

U.S. Open of Surfing

Huntington Beach Pier

Main Street & Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(310) 473-0411

Huntington Beach has well earned its nickname as Surf City U.S.A. The city has long been a popular surfing spot, and is home to a variety of surfing events and competitions throughout the year. The U.S. Open of Surfing is one such event, with surf and BMX contests kicking off on opening day. Skate events will start the next day as well. Go and watch some of the best compete—there are both men's and women's competitions, though keep in mind the surf contests are dictated by ocean conditions. Both women and men will compete.

“Segerstrom Pioneering Spirit: An American Dream”

Jewel Court, South Coast Plaza

3333 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(800) 782-8888

South Coast Plaza is at the forefront of the Orange County fashion scene. Offering plenty of upscale and designer boutiques, in addition to more standard mall offerings, this special exhibit is part of the shopping center's 50th anniversary in Costa Mesa. South Coast Plaza was one of the first places in the world to shop for so many luxury brands in one building and this exhibit explores its history. But, even more than that, the exhibition details the history of the Segerstroms, delving into their past as lima bean farmers with a rich agricultural history. The interactive displays include various archived images and pieces of information and detail how the land was developed into the famed complex it is today.

Summer Designer Events

Montage Laguna Beach

30801 Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(866) 271-6953

Resort guests, locals and visitors are invited to Montage Laguna Beach for a new summer series featuring a variety of luxury designers. Held Fridays and Saturdays this month, as well as in August, the events will feature a variety of different collections of women's and men's clothing, summer swimwear, jewelry, accessories and more. The first three weekends in July will feature designs in the resort's Swim Shop, from L*Space, Lotta Stensson and Vitamin A (pictured). The following week will feature robes, wraps and dresses for lounging by Wrap Up by VP in the Spa Boutique and the final weekend in July will feature jewelry by Hayley Style at Treasures.

Movies on the Beach

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

1131 Back Bay Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 729-3863

Movies on the Beach at Newport Dunes offers a chance to enjoy family-friendly films on the shores of the Newport Back Bay. Bring your beach chairs and blankets to claim your space, then sit back and relax as the films are the main focus of this event. The July line-up includes some classics as well as newer films, including "Captain America: Civil War," "Finding Dory," "The Emporer's New Groove," "The Little Mermaid," "The BFG" and "The Iron Giant." Catch one each Friday and Saturday evening, but don't forget to stop