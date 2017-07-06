Amber Alert Issued In Search For Abducted 16-Year-Old Boy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – An Amber Alert has been issued in Los Angeles in the search for a 16-year-old boy abducted Thursday afternoon.
Eric Coleman was abducted 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The suspect, 31-year-old Kandice Johnson, is described as a black female with multicolored hair, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 147 pounds.
Johnson was last seen driving a 2014 black Toyota Camry with California license plate 7XWL023 and should be considered armed and dangerous, the center said.
The child is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 800-222-8477 or dial 911.