Amber Alert Issued In Search For Abducted 16-Year-Old Boy

July 6, 2017 11:27 PM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Child, Child Abduction, ncmec, Suspect

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – An Amber Alert has been issued in Los Angeles in the search for a 16-year-old boy abducted Thursday afternoon.

Eric Coleman was abducted 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The suspect, 31-year-old Kandice Johnson, is described as a black female with multicolored hair, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 147 pounds.

johnson Amber Alert Issued In Search For Abducted 16 Year Old Boy

Johnson was last seen driving a 2014 black Toyota Camry with California license plate 7XWL023 and should be considered armed and dangerous, the center said.

The child is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 800-222-8477 or dial 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch