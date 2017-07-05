Report: Clippers To Acquire Gallinari, Lose Crawford In 3-Team Trade

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles Clippers are set to acquire small forward Danilo Gallinari from the Denver Nuggets in a three-team trade that will also see them send sharpshooter Jamal Crawford to the Atlanta Hawks, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Clippers will sign Danilo Gallinari to a three-year, $65 million contract as part of the trade, Wojnarowski reported Tuesday night. They will send Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone and a 2018 protected first-round pick to the Hawks.
That pick was acquired from the Houston Rockets in the Chris Paul trade.
The Nuggets, meanwhile, received a 2019 second-round pick from the Hawks.
Gallinari, 28, has spent the past five injury-riddled seasons with the Denver Nuggets. He missed the entire 2013-14 season with a torn left ACL. In the past three seasons, he’s missed a total of 70 games with several ailments, including a torn right meniscus and severe ankle sprains.
In 63 games last season, the Italian native averaged 18.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per game. He also shot 38.9 percent from three.
The Clippers were also scheduled to meet with center JaVale McGee Wednesday, according to Wojnarowski. McGee played meaningful minutes on the Golden State Warriors’ title team last season.
With the loss of Paul, J.J. Redick to the Philadelphia 76ers, and now Crawford, the Clippers will have a major void to fill in their backcourt. They could potentially start Austin Rivers and Patrick Beverly, who was acquired from the Rockets in the Paul trade, when the season opens in November.
According to several reports, Crawford is asking the Hawks for a contract buyout so he can sign with a contender.
