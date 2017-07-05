Best Painted Stairways In Los Angeles





If you're looking to join a guided tour, Dan Gutierrez of SoCal Stair Climbers hosts regular walking tours through the Painted Stairways of L.A. "to provide enjoyment, exercise and exploration." His group regularly walked the stairways and they were pleasantly surprised to find them being painted in the years leading up to 2016.

Step up your outdoor workout by exploring the painted stairways of L.A.! We've discovered these hidden gems featuring whimsical street art to give you a unique experience as you climb. Don't worry! If you're looking to break a sweat, you can do all of these together and create up to 8-10 miles of urban hiking. Enjoy!



Micheltorena Stairway

3400 Sunset Blvd

3400 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

This awesome painted stairway is visible momentarily as you drive past it on Sunset Blvd. Once you find a place to park, head over to the stairway to find red hearts and pastel-colored steps to look at as you climb. This stairway was painted and signed by artist, Corinne Carrey (@corrinecarrey) with the hashtag #StairCandy.



Murray Stairway

3229 Sunset Blvd

3229 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

The iconic 90-step stairs known as the Murray Stairway features piano keys and red hearts. Also painted and signed by Corinne Carey with hashtag #StairTempo, these are easily seen across the way from the Micheltorena Stairway. The artist painted these stairways to give those who were climbing the steps something to do and look at while making their way up.



Swan Stairway

2958 Swan Place

2958 Swan Place
Los Angeles, CA 90026

This 3-part stairway is painted and signed by artist, Evelyn Leigh (@thepaintedline) with the hashtag #SwanSteps. It features a blue ombre design in the lower section which has 77 steps. The middle section starts off with the artist's signature triangle and diamond motif followed by another 110-step stairway. The upper sections has a "Los Angeles, I'm Yours" wall which is perfect for a great Instagram photo.



Meadow Valley Stairway

3355 Fernwood Avenue

3355 Fernwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026

You'll find this 93-step painted stairway by Kimberly King hidden in the Silver Lake neighborhood. It starts with the words, "No one belongs here more than you" and continues as you descend with more artwork. The middle section, which is located on the corner of Griffith Park and Tracy, features both human and animal feet. The last section at the corner of Panorama Terrace and Lantermann Terrace is painted with little hearts that sway from right to left, try to follow them!



Hoover Walk Stairway

Near 1652 Hoover Street

Near 1652 Hoover Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

This stairway was built in 1923 and features the Fluid City Rising mural by artist, Ricardo Mendoza. This stunning artwork features a forked stairway with a winged-eye in the middle of the steps. This one is hard to miss!



Manzanita Stairway

Near 1112 Manzanita Street

Near 1112 Manzanita Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

This 40-step stairway features red and yellow painted steps by an unknown artist. It leads you back up to Sunset Blvd. Some believe that it represents the colors of a flag, but the origin and artist remains unknown.