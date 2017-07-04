Shelter Working To Reunite Spooked Pets With Owners After Fireworks

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Janet Mulla says the last few days have been tough for her dog Lanni with people setting off fireworks throughout the day and night.

“We came to the dog park yesterday and there was one down the street and she was absolutely terrified, she was shaking,” Mulla said.

Misty Carrow says her dog Irie has the same problem whenever she hears a loud boom in the sky.

“She’ll cry and if we leave her too long, she’ll start clawing at the door to get out. She has to be right beside us,” Carrow said.

Both took precautions during the Fourth of July celebrations, but the Riverside County Animal Shelter says many pet owners leave their dogs and cats at home during the holiday and their animals end up getting loose and running away.

“Dogs and cats are very sensitive to those loud sounds. It freaks them out,” John Welsh, of Riverside County Animal Services.

The shelter has already taken in more than 100 strays this week – some brought in by good Samaritans, others found wandering on the streets.

Welsh suggests getting your pet micro-chipped.

They’re prepared to work around the clock the next few days to reunite scared pets with their owners. But they say even the animals who don’t get out could probably use some more love and attention after all the commotion of the holiday.