Need A Free Tow Tuesday Night? Call The Tipsy Tow

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – For the 20th straight year, the Automobile Club of Southern California will offer its free Tipsy Tow service for intoxicated drivers during the Fourth of July holiday.
A free tow home of up to seven miles will be available by calling (800) 400-4222 and telling the operator, “I need a Tipsy Tow,” according to the Auto Club.
The service, which employs regular Auto Club-contracted roadside service companies, is available in 13 Southern California counties. It will be available from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
There are some limitations:
— passengers don’t get rides;
— the service is limited to a one-way, one-time ride for the driver; and
— vehicles will only be towed to the driver’s residence.
Regular tow service rates apply for any ride longer than seven miles, according to the Auto Club.
“Drivers should be aware of the high crash risk from drinking and driving associated with holidays and we encourage them not to get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking,” said Anita Lorz Villagrana, the Auto club’s community programs and traffic safety manager.
