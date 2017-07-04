2 Killed In Fiery Head-On Collision In Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) – Two drivers were killed in a violent and fiery head-on collision early Tuesday morning in Santa Clarita that was caused when by one of the victims speeding in and out of traffic, authorities say.
The crash was reported at 12:26 a.m. near the intersection of Decoro Drive and McBean Parkway, said Lt. Chuck Becerra of the Sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station.
One of the drivers, believed to be traveling in a BMW, was speeding in and out of traffic when he clipped another car, causing him to lose control and veer into oncoming traffic, Becerra said.
The driver of the BMW collided into a Honda. The impact of the crash caused the driver of the Honda to be ejected and the BMW to catch fire with the driver inside, Becerra said.
Both drivers died at the scene.
Their names will be released after notification of next of kin, according to the coroner’s office.
The driver of the Honda was believed to have just graduated from high school, according to Becerra.
One Comment
BMW Drivers are the biggist a holes on the road, thewon’t miss this guy but sad for the innocent driver in the Honda