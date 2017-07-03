Mosquito That Transmits Zika Virus Found In Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) – Eggs from the type of mosquito that can transmit Zika, dengue and chikungunya have been detected for the first time in Pasadena, city officials said Monday, but there are no reports of any human cases of the illnesses.
“It is important for the public to be aware of the presence of this mosquito, which is different than the local variety of the insect, and to take steps now to help protect yourself and your family against these mosquitoes,” said Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, the city’s health officer. “We are asking for the public’s help to take immediate action now in preventing the spread of this mosquito, such as eliminating all standing water sources on their property.”
The eggs were identified June 21 as those of the Asian tiger mosquito, a small insect known for biting during daytime hours, unlike more common mosquitoes that bite at night.
Sightings of the mosquitoes should be reported to the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District at (626) 814-9466 or online at http://www.sgvmosquito.org.
The presence of similar mosquitoes was confirmed for the first time in mid-June by officials in Long Beach.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)
One Comment