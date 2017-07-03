Search For Missing Swimmer Off Rancho Palos Verdes Resumes Tuesday Morning

RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA.com) — A search for a missing swimmer off the beach of the Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Rancho Palos Verdes is scheduled to resume Tuesday at 7 a.m.
On Monday shortly before 7 p.m., a Good Samaritan reported hearing someone screaming for help in the area of Portuguese Bend, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.
The individual was described to be a man in his mid-20s, wearing black shorts, black shoes and had multiple tattoos all over his body.
He was last seen at approximately 6:50 p.m. swimming in the water with a swimming pool flotation device near the Trump National Golf Course.
Boats, a helicopter and divers were deployed to search for the man, but there was no sign of him, the dispatcher said.
Anyone with any information or the location of this individual is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach at (310) 521-3801.
One Comment