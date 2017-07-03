Deputies: Carson Resident Kills Handyman, Then Himself

CARSON (CBSLA.com) – A resident gunned down a handyman during an argument outside a home in Carson Monday before fatally shooting himself in a possible murder-suicide.
The shootings occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the 22000 block of South Neptune Avenue and both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“A preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the men, who was a handyman, went to the location to do some work,” according to Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “The other male, who lived at the location, got into a verbal altercation with him in front of the home. The suspect shot the victim in the upper torso and then shot himself.”
Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Detectives were dispatched to investigation the deaths.
