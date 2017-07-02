Mock Clip On President Trump’s Official Twitter Account Shows Him Hurling Punches At ‘CNN’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — President Donald Trump has tweeted a clip of himself at a wrestling event, repeatedly hurling punches at a person whose head has been altered to include the CNN logo.
In the tweet posted on Sunday, Trump used the hashtags #FraudNewsCNN #FNN.
The clip is 28-seconds in length, and shows Trump slamming his victim to the ground, and repeatedly punching that person.
It remains unclear if Trump produced the clip, which was posted on his verified account.
The Associated Press reports that Trump has been stepping up his verbal attacks on cable networks, in particular.
According to AP, a spokesperson for CNN said: “It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so.”
The wire service said that the CNN spokesperson went on to say that Trump: “is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”
One Comment
HaHaHa !!!!!! Clinton News Network going DOWN…..go Trump and Gianforte. !!!!!!!!