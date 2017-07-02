Girlfriend Confirms Death Of Missing Rapper

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Orange County rapper Michael Ramirez had been missing after he was swept away in the currents of the Kern River not far from Lake Isabella near the Keyesville campground last week, his girlfriend said.
On Sunday Erica Zambada confirmed that her boyfriend was found dead after he went missing for several days. He was last seen June 22. The Kern County coroner confirmed a body had been found but they have not yet released the name.
Zambada says it was 115 degrees Thursday when Ramirez decided to take a dip during his 27th birthday celebration. The rapper who is part of the hip-hop group Rebellion Warfare was overcome by the current. Search and rescue crews and 80 friends and family members searched an eight-mile stretch of the Kern last week with no luck.
Conditions have been rough at Kern since the heavy rains. Memorial day was the deadliest weekend there in 24 years.
