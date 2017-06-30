2 Injured In Plane Crash On 405 Freeway After Takeoff From John Wayne

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — Two people have been hospitalized with major injuries after a plane crashed on the southbound 405 Freeway north of MacArthur Boulevard in Irvine, just after taking off from John Wayne Airport.

The Cessna 310 crash landed on the northbound lanes just after 9:30 a.m. and burst into flames. The 405 Freeway was initially closed in both directions at MacArthur due to debris on the roadway.

A statement from the FAA said that the pilot declared an emergency shortly after taking off from John Wayne Airport and was trying to return to the airport.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the plane crashed in the northbound lanes and came to rest on the southbound side. An off-duty Avalon fire captain was on the road when the plane crashed, and his vehicle was clipped by the plane, according to the CHP.

The two people on board the plane, a man and a woman said to be in their 50s and 60s, were conscious immediately after the crash. John Wayne Airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson said they both survived the crash and have been taken to a Orange County Global Medical Center with major injuries.

“Information that we have is that their injuries were not life threatening and they were transported to hospitals,” she said.

The captain, who was not injured, helped pull the victims out of the plane.

“Right after the collision, the female was already out of the airplane, attempting to remove the male,” CHP Officer Paul Fox said.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said both the pilot and the passenger were conscious when they were pulled from the aircraft.

“Both of them did have good vital signs when we were transporting them to the hospital,” Kurtz said.

Thompson said she was not aware of any injuries on the ground.

John Wayne Airport was closed to arrivals in the aftermath of the crash, but was reopened to arrival traffic just before 10:30 a.m.. Departing flights have not been affected.

So this just happened on the 405 freeway in Orange County near the John Wayne airport… hope pilot is ok pic.twitter.com/GkNxFkEdsJ — Sandra (@dggrfan) June 30, 2017

The plane has a tail number N87297 and is registered to Twin Props 87297LLC, based out of Santa Ana.

Miles Madison said he was driving near the airport and witnessed the crash.

“While I was driving nearby the airport on Red Hill, I heard an urgent call that came across the air traffic control frequencies by a pilot. It was very urgent. You can hear his voice crackling. He says, ‘May Day.’ From that point on the air traffic controller very calmly takes over,” Madison said.

The unusual sight made him stop his car on an overpass and get out with his camera.

“I see the aircraft in a position that’s not normal, he’s actually perpendicular to the runway, as if he missed the approach and took an abort to the right,” Madison said.

The crash happened Friday morning, just as the Fourth of July holiday travel rush is getting underway.

UPDATE: Due to the impacted traffic on the 405 and 55 Freeways, JWA recommends that alternate routes be used, specifically surface streets. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) June 30, 2017

As of 11 a.m., one lane at MacArthur Boulevard remains open on the southbound 405 Freeway. The carpool lane and one left lane is closed on the northbound lanes. The southbound 55 transition road and the Bristol Street on-ramp to the southbound 405 Freeway have been closed.

The 405 closure will likely last a couple more hours, according to Kurtz. Vehicles are being diverted off the freeway at nearby exits.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated as information comes in.