LA Chargers Looking For A Few Thousand Workers

CARSON (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Chargers are hiring.
The team has approximately 5,000 jobs to fill and more than 1,000 people lined up to make sure they got into the job fair held at the StubHub Center from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday.
The Chargers are playing at the sports complex until their new stadium is ready.
South L.A. Work Source Center Business Marketing Manager Arthur Guerrero told CBS2/KCAL9’s Amy Johnson positions were available in guest services and security, as well as other event staff roles.
“All the jobs are in-stadium. All the L.A. Galaxy games, all the concert events and everything happening at the StubHub Center,” he said.
Many of those hired were given a work schedule on the spot
“It is really speed-hiring today,” Guerrero said.
The new employees will begin their three days of orientation in less than three weeks.