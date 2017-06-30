Police Searching For Suspect In Fatal Glendale Stabbing

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a fatal stabbing in Glendale Friday.
Glendale police were called to the scene at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Harvard St. around 6:15 p.m.
They say the victim’s neighbor called 911 after finding the man’s body outside in a driveway/alley area.
Police say when officers arrived to the scene the victim, a man in his 50s, was bleeding and not breathing.
Officers began life-saving measures, including CPR, until paramedics arrived. The man died from his injuries at the scene.
Homicide and forensics investigators were collecting DNA evidence Friday evening as detectives searched for clues in the area.
Investigators say this is most likely an isolated event. They urge anyone with information to call police.