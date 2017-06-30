Disneyland Takes Wives Off Auction Block For ‘Pirates’ Ride

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com/AP) — Yo ho, yo ho, no pirate’s wife for me.
Disneyland’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride is losing a scene where a bound and tearful woman is on the auction block for pirates to buy as a wife.
A banner that now says “Auction, take a wench for a bride” currently hangs over a scene showing women tied by ropes around their waists as a pot-bellied pirate grins at the audience.
When the ride reopens, the banner will say “Auction, Surrender yer loot,” and the red-haired woman at the center of the scene will be a pirate herself. A drawing of released by Disneyland shows men and women carrying food and valuables to surrender.
Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown tells the Orange County Register and the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that the changes will be made at the Paris park in July and at the Anaheim park next year.
The change is the most recent of several updates to the ride to match modern sensibilities, including one where a scene was altered to have pirates chasing a woman’s food instead of the woman herself.
Of course, Disney can do whatever they want with their theming and rides, but…. to change one of the original rides to have “modern sensibilities” really irritates me. The fact that they think that changing a pirate chasing a woman around to a pirate chasing a woman around carrying a tray of food makes the scene more modern is insane. I get that we no longer auction women off in the town center – wait a minute… did we ever auction women off in the town center? If we did then that is a part of history that no longer happens, and hold on – do people who are offended by this really believe that the rides at Disney are based on REAL life??? Who is offended by this? Don’t even go to Fantasyland where you can go on an acid trip with Alice in Wonderland… yikes!! What about Dumbo the flying elephant? Isn’t he depicting a drunken state? Do we want our children exposed to that behavior? Or all the non-consensual kisses that the princesses endure? What about the pedophile laden ride of Pinocchio…. it will never stop, will it….ugh!