Masked Men Tie Up Arcadia Couple, Ransack Multi-Million Dollar Home

ARCADIA (CBSLA.com) — As many as four masked men got past the gates and security call box of a multi-million dollar Arcadia home and tied up the homeowners before ransacking the place.
The home invasion was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Singing Wood Drive, where the residents said three or four men entered their home and tied them up, according to Arcadia police Sgt. John Bonomo.
After the robbers had fled, one of the victims was able to get free and call their adult son for help.
One of the victims suffered minor injuries during the robbery but did not need medical attention, Bonomo said.
Detectives have not said whether the men were armed, how they got past the gate or whether the couple may have been targeted.
