Ban On Travelers From 6 Muslim Countries Goes Into Effect Today

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A temporary ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries goes into effect Thursday – with exceptions.

Attorneys will camp out at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday to assist any travelers in case U.S. immigration authorities exceed the restrictions that the U.S. Supreme Court attached to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The ban temporarily barring entry to travelers from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen goes into effect at 5 p.m., but will not apply to foreigners who have a “bona fide relationship” with a person or entity in the United States, including a close relative, a university or an employer.

Under the ban, travelers from the six countries will be denied visas for 90 days and the refugee-entry program will be placed on hold for 120 days. The court plans to hear arguments pertaining to aspects of the case – religious, discrimination and the president’s powers to protect the nation – when it reconvenes in October.

“Attorneys will be assessing any impact on travelers who are seeking entry into the United States through Customs and Border Protection at LAX,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a statement about the lawyers who will be at LAX today. “They will be joined by organizers and activists who will be providing support for families who may be waiting for their loved ones …”

The attorneys planning to turn out at LAX are from CAIR’s L.A. chapter, the American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations.

