Smoke Advisory Issued For South Orange County Areas

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA.com) — A smoke advisory was issued Thursday for parts of Orange County due to a brush fire burning near Camp Pendleton.
Winds are pushing smoke from the Christianitos Fire into Orange County’s Capistrano and Saddleback valley areas and the Central Orange County Coastal area, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Shifting winds could also push smoke into parts of Los Angeles County.
Air quality might reach unhealthy levels, the agency said, so people in these areas should avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and keep windows and doors closed.
The Christianitos Fire is burning in San Diego County at Camp Pendleton. It has so far burned 700 acres, but is only 10 percent contained.
The smoke advisory is in effect through Friday morning.