LAPD Officer Shot, Wounded During El Segundo Pursuit

June 29, 2017 12:18 PM
EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA.com) – A Los Angeles police officer was shot and wounded during a pursuit with a murder suspect in the El Segundo area Thursday.

The suspect – who was wanted in connection with a March 31 gang-related homicide – was also injured during the incident, according to LAPD Chief Charlie Beck. He was one of four suspects being sought in the case.

The shooting occurred amid a pursuit with the suspect at El Segundo and South Aviation boulevards sometime before 9:45 a.m. Bullet casings littered the the intersection.

The officer, who was not identified, was conscious as he was transported to a hospital.

Beck says the officer, a 23-year LAPD veteran, was in stable condition after being shot in the hip and is expected to recover. The suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was in serious condition and undergoing surgery, according to Beck.

A Hawthorne police cruiser was damaged during the chase as well.

