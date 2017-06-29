Deputy Fired Over Snapchat Post About ‘Almost Shooting Someone’

June 29, 2017 11:51 AM
LARGO, Fla. (CBSLA.com/AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy who wrote on social media about “almost” shooting someone and followed it with “lol” has been fired.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s office, 23-year-old Deputy Austen Callus admitted to putting the post on Snapchat on Sunday.

Images of Callus’ post went viral on social media.

deputy2 Deputy Fired Over Snapchat Post About Almost Shooting Someone

(Screenshot via Snapchat)

Authorities say investigators immediately confronted Callus about the post and he admitted to placing the photograph and statement on Snapchat on June 25.

He was fired Thursday, while still on probationary status.

The post came to light after it was shared by a Facebook user. The post says: “Nothing like almost shooting someone to set your head right lol. God I [h]ate people with knives.”

It’s unclear what event Callus was referring to, although the post appeared to reference a threat involving knives.

Gross said no further information would be available until the investigation is complete.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

