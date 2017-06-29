4 Burned At Florence USPS Facility After Chemical Exposure

June 29, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Florence

FLORENCE (CBSLA.com) – Four people suffered burns at a U.S. Postal Service facility in Florence late Thursday night from exposure to a hydrogen peroxide solution.

The exposure occurred before 11 p.m. at 7001 S. Central Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The four people were taken to a nearby hospital. Hazmat was called to the scene and a chemical investigation was underway, LAFD reported.

According to Los Angeles police, the situation did not appear to be criminal in nature.

The details of the incident were not confirmed.

