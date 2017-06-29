4 Burned At Florence USPS Facility After Chemical Exposure

FLORENCE (CBSLA.com) – Four people suffered burns at a U.S. Postal Service facility in Florence late Thursday night from exposure to a hydrogen peroxide solution.
The exposure occurred before 11 p.m. at 7001 S. Central Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The four people were taken to a nearby hospital. Hazmat was called to the scene and a chemical investigation was underway, LAFD reported.
According to Los Angeles police, the situation did not appear to be criminal in nature.
The details of the incident were not confirmed.
One Comment