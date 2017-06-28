BREAKING: Brush Fire Threatens Burbank Homes | Listen To KNX 1070 | Read More

Sales Tax Hike To Take Effect In LA County

June 28, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: Sales Tax

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If you were on the fence about whether to buy that new car or some other pricey investment, you may want to do it before this weekend.

Starting July 1, the sales tax rate in Los Angeles County will jump by a half-percent from 8.75 to 9.25 percent under Measure M approved by California voters in Nov. 2016.

The new tax rate applies to the county of Los Angeles, including all cities and unincorporated areas.

Officials say the county’s Board of Equalization will not be implementing Measure H – a sales tax for homeless services and prevention – at this time, though the measure may implemented at a later date.

Click here to find your sales tax rate by address.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch