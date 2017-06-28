Sales Tax Hike To Take Effect In LA County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If you were on the fence about whether to buy that new car or some other pricey investment, you may want to do it before this weekend.
Starting July 1, the sales tax rate in Los Angeles County will jump by a half-percent from 8.75 to 9.25 percent under Measure M approved by California voters in Nov. 2016.
The new tax rate applies to the county of Los Angeles, including all cities and unincorporated areas.
Officials say the county’s Board of Equalization will not be implementing Measure H – a sales tax for homeless services and prevention – at this time, though the measure may implemented at a later date.
