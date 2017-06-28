$30K In Illegal Fireworks Seized From Long Beach Garage

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — More than 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks — with an approximate street value of $30,000 – was seized from a Long Beach garage where a makeshift store had been set up, police said.
Long Beach police say they have been cracking down on illegal fireworks as the Fourth of July approaches. The latest seizure happened Monday night at a home in the 1800 block of East 57th Street on a tip that fireworks were being sold from the garage of that home.
Thousands of pounds of fireworks were seized, along with cash and PCP, police said.
Three people were taken into custody. Long Beach residents Darius Bo, 24, and Sreypeur Say, 29, were both arrested on suspicion of possessing dangerous fireworks and are being held on $20,000 bail. Armand Moore, 36, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of selling PCP, and is being held on $30,000 bail.
Four children ages 5, 8, 10, and 17 were at the home and have been taken into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.
Fireworks, even the “safe and sane” variety, are illegal in the city of Long Beach.
