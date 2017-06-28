Brush Fire At Camp Pendleton Concerns Some In San Clemente Neighborhoods

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA.com) — A large brush fire that has burned more than 300 acres at Camp Pendleton is worrying some who lives in neighborhoods in San Clemente as hundreds of firefighters are rushing to contain the blaze.

The biggest concern for firefighters on Wednesday night is if the winds shift then the flames will go over a ridge where a number of neighborhoods are on alert.

“Pretty bad. I’ve never seen it this bad, where it looks more like fog than smoke. Inhaling all that ash and everything,” said one resident.

“A lot of helicopters are coming to get water out of the reservoir. A lot of firetrucks. Looks like they’re on it, but your never know,” said another resident.

Orange County fire authorities said they are lighting backfires and cutting dozer lines to create fire breaks so flames don’t reach homes. Engines are protecting several neighborhoods in the area that could be threatened if the fire picks up.

“This one appears to be a little bit closer than they have in the past,” said neighbor Phil Matheson. “I’m definitely concerned about it.”

OCFA says they will have helicopter drops. They have night vision in the helicopters. They are going to do water drops through the night.