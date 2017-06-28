Angels Edge Dodgers With Ninth Inning Passed Ball Walk Off, 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ben Revere scored the winning run from second base on a passed ball and a throwing error by catcher Yasmani Grandal, and the Los Angeles Angels blew a ninth-inning lead before beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Cameron Maybin ended up with a walk-off strikeout of sorts when Grandal lost control of Pedro Baez’s third strike and then put his throw over Chase Utley’s head at first, allowing Revere to score in bizarre fashion.

Grandal had just hit a tying homer off Cam Bedrosian (2-0) with two outs in the ninth for the Dodgers, but the Angels rallied against Baez (2-1) to send the NL leaders to just their third loss in 20 games.

Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run homer in the sixth for the Angels.

Trayce Thompson homered in the eighth inning, and the Dodgers were down to their final strike before Grandal dramatically tied it.

The Angels then rallied to take two of the first three games in the annual interleague Freeway Series, which concludes Thursday in Anaheim.

Bedrosian was one pitch from his first save since missing 53 games with a strained groin, but Grandal hit it to the fake rock pile beyond center field for his 10th homer of the season.

Everything about Revere’s trip around the bases was weird. He reached on Chris Taylor’s one-out error in the ninth and advanced to second on a wild pitch before coming home with the winner.

Alex Meyer pitched six innings of scoreless one-hit ball for the Angels, but was denied his fourth victory.

Hyun-Jin Ryu yielded seven hits while pitching into the sixth inning of another solid start for the Dodgers.

Meyer walked five of the Dodgers’ first 12 batters, but settled in after Grandal’s single to open the fourth, retiring his final eight batters.

Ryu nearly came out of the game in the fourth when Simmons’ liner hit him in the left foot. Ryu stayed in, but gave up five hits to his final eight batters.

Thompson led off the eighth against Keynan Middleton with his first hit of the season and his first homer since July 3, 2016.

After splitting the first two games of the Freeway Series in Chavez Ravine earlier this week, the Dodgers had their usual healthy turnout of fans in Orange County. Dozens of those Dodgers fans in the elevated right field stands even unveiled a large blue banner with their LA logo spanning several rows of seats, although it quickly disappeared back into the crowd.

The crowd of 44,669 at Angel Stadium was the second-largest since the building’s renovation in 1998.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager was out of the starting lineup for the fifth straight game due to a hamstring strain, but manager Dave Roberts expects the star to return Thursday or Friday. … LHP Scott Kazmir threw a bullpen session in Anaheim.

Angels: Closer Bud Norris will throw a rehab inning in the minors Thursday. He has been out for eight days with a sore right knee. … RHP Matt Shoemaker played catch. He’s coming back slowly from a strained forearm.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (11-2, 2.47 ERA) makes his 10th career start against the Angels, who are hitting a collective .202 against the undisputed ace of Southern California.

Angels: JC Ramirez (7-5, 4.38 ERA) is coming off a strong start in Boston. He has two perfect career relief appearances against the Dodgers, retiring all 11 batters he faced.

(@Copyright 2017. The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may bot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)