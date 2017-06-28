2 SigAlerts Snarl Commute In San Fernando Valley

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Two separate crashes snarled the morning commute in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday.
A two-car crash was reported on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys. The crash scattered debris across all lanes of the freeway, and only the shoulder was open to traffic for hours.
Four people were injured and taken to hospitals, two in critical condition. One person was reported ejected from a vehicle.
Southbound lanes were reopened shortly after the crash, but northbound lanes remained closed intermittently. Lanes were reopened just before 6:30 a.m.
Just eight miles away, in Sylmar, a semi lost control and took down a power pole and spilled fuel on Roxford Street, blocking the on-ramp to the southbound 5 Freeway. A hazmat crew was called to the scene.
