Manzanita Fire Jumps To 5,000 Acres, Evacuations In Place

BEAUMONT (CBSLA.com) – A wildfire burning south of the Riverside County community of Beaumont has jumped to 5,000 acres in size.
The Manzanita Fire burning in Lambs Canyon off Highway 79 North near Dump Road was only 10 percent contained as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The blaze was sparked Monday afternoon by a traffic collision with fire, RCFD said. Two people were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries. The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.
No buildings have been damaged by the fire.
An evacuation warning had been issued for Highland Home Road east to Highway 243, which includes the communities of Poppet Flats and Silent Valley.
Voluntary evacuations were issued for Highland Home Road, Longhorn Road, Death Valley Road and Shirleon Drive.
The southbound lanes of Highway 79 have fully reopened after being closed Monday. Highway 79 northbound is down to one lane. Highway 243 is open.
1,300 firefighters from multiple agencies were battling the blaze. Eight air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters were being used in the firefight.
