Elephant Relocated To LA From Fresno After Losing Longtime Companion

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An Asian elephant who just recently lost her longtime companion has found a new home at the Los Angeles Zoo.
Shaunzi, a 46-year-old Asian elephant, came from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo last Thursday and will be quarantined for the next month as she slowly gets to know her new home and her new herd – Billy, Tina, and Jewel.
The LA Zoo’s newest elephant resident was born in Thailand in 1971 and spent much of her youth with the Christiani Bros. Circus, according to zoo officials.
She and her companion Kara arrived in Fresno in 1983 and spent every day together until earlier this month, when Kara died on June 7 due to a significant decline in health.
“We didn’t hesitate when asked by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo to provide a home for Shaunzi,” John Lewis, Los Angeles Zoo director, said in a statement. “This is an Asian elephant who recently lost her lifetime companion, and we are able to provide her with socialization, excellent care, and a state-of-the-art facility where she can live out the rest of her years.”
