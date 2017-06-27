Protesters Rally In Los Angeles Against Bill To Extend Last Call At California Bars Until 4 A.M.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Dozens of people rallied outside Los Angeles City Hall Tuesday morning to protest against a bill that would allow California bars to stay open until to 4 a.m.

“My biggest concern is that passing this SB384 is going to increase tragedies for communities, for families,” said Lisa Bridges.

Sonny Skyhawk’s granddaughter was killed by a drunk driver when she was 21 years old. “It’s a heartache that never heals, unfortunately, and you take it with you for the rest of your life,” Skyhawk explained.

He said having bars stay open later means more drunk drivers on the roads at a crucial time when people are driving to work or parents taking their kids to school.

“People that are going to work at 4 O’clock in the morning are going to encounter, unfortunately, these people that are just leaving those bars and are intoxicated,” Skyhawk added.

State Senator Scott Weiner of San Francisco authored SB384. Currently, 20 cities, including New York, Miami and Las Vegas, allow alcohol sales past 2 a.m.

Opponents said the government is choosing profits over public safety. “Our first responders don’t really have the capacity as it is. I don’t care what city you’re in; they are stretched to the max,” Bridges said.

Passing SB384 will lead to more vehicle crashes, emergency room admissions and alcohol-related assaults and injuries, opponents claimed.

They also added that SB384 would provide no extra funding to help local governments pay for services to handle the problems two more hours of alcohol consumption will cause.

Alcohol Justice, the California Alcohol Policy Alliance, and the Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance hosted Tuesday’s rally against the bill.

California Restaurant Association, the California Travel Association and the California Hotel & Lodging Association are among those that support the bill.

The California Senate already passed SB384, which is now headed to the assembly for a vote on July 5.