Man, Woman Captured On Video Trying To Get Into Home That Exploded

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Less than a week after a Woodland Hills home exploded due to a broken gas line, burglars have tried to break in to loot the home.
Security camera footage shows a man and a woman trying to get into the two-story home in the 4900 block of Marmol Drive. It’s unclear if they were able to get in.
The home exploded last Tuesday and burned after a contractor broke a gas line, officials said. The couple who lived in the home got out just minutes before it blew up.
The homeowners and a neighbor have filed a police report.
