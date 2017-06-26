Man, Woman Captured On Video Trying To Get Into Home That Exploded

June 26, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Gas Rupture, Home Explosion, Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Less than a week after a Woodland Hills home exploded due to a broken gas line, burglars have tried to break in to loot the home.

Security camera footage shows a man and a woman trying to get into the two-story home in the 4900 block of Marmol Drive. It’s unclear if they were able to get in.

The home exploded last Tuesday and burned after a contractor broke a gas line, officials said. The couple who lived in the home got out just minutes before it blew up.

The homeowners and a neighbor have filed a police report.

