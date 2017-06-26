Where To See Fireworks In Los Angeles – A Complete Guide

When it comes to celebrating America’s independence, it goes without saying that seeing a great fireworks show is a must. From Long Beach to Hollywood and everywhere in between, LA is going all out this year with fireworks extravaganas that will have you oohing and ahing.

LOS ANGELES



Grand Park 4th Of July Block Party

Grand Park

200 N Grand Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 972-8080

www.grandparkla.org

Date: July 4, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Grand Park200 N Grand AveLos Angeles, CA 90012(213) 972-8080Date: July 4, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For America’s Independence Day, make your way down to Downtown LA’s Grand Park a terrific block party which returns again this year. Grand Park and The Music Center will be celebrating together with tasty food, terrific music and an incredible fireworks show at 9 p.m. Grab your friends, the whole family, and your loved ones to enjoy a bit of togetherness under the beautiful Angeleno sky for Independence Day. Grand Park’s fireworks show is considered to be the largest rooftop fireworks display Los Angeles has to offer.



4th Of July Extravaganza

Exposition Park

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90037

Date: July 4, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Exposition Park700 Exposition Park DriveLos Angeles, CA 90037Date: July 4, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. On Independence Day, join local Angelenos for a fireworks extravaganza put on at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park. Beginning at dusk (approximately 9pm), the fireworks show is set to go off for 30 whopping minutes! Talk about an exhilarating show! This free event will be on the south lawn in Exposition Park and feature a full day of music, food, a carnival for kids and so much more. Live performances by Sledge Grits Band, Markees Willams and Divine Destiny, The Funky Neighbors, Leyo, Rory Darvel, RObert Gee, Jaymo, High Key, Javier Mosley, renowned trumpeter Johnny Britt and esteemed jazz saxman Jackiem Joyner and many others will also be on deck.



Dodgers Game + 4th Of July Fireworks

Dodger Stadium

1000 Elysian Park Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(323) 224-1507

www.dodgers.com

Date: July 4, 2017 at 6:10 p.m. Dodger Stadium1000 Elysian Park Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(323) 224-1507Date: July 4, 2017 at 6:10 p.m. If enjoying a little Major League Baseball suits your tastes for Fourth of July, make sure to head on out to Chavez Ravine. On Tuesday, July 4th, the hometown Los Angeles Dodgers will play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks, with the first pitch scheduled at 6:10 p.m. Following the game, there will be a spectacular patriotic fireworks display. The annual event is one of the best fireworks shows in Los Angeles. Tickets still remain for the game, which includes being able to watch the fireworks from inside or outside of the stadium following the contest.



Americafest at The Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Dr

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 577-3100

www.rosebowlstadium.com

Date: July 4, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. 1001 Rose Bowl DrPasadena, CA 91103(626) 577-3100Date: July 4, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. In honor of July 4th, join other LA residents for America’s birthday at the 91st Annual AmericaFest Fourth of July Celebration at The Rose Bowl, otherwise known as America’s Stadium. Billed as the largest fireworks show in the Los Angeles area, thousands of fellow Angelenos will be on hand from throughout the day for a full day of events including food and games for kids, a family fun zone, performances and much more.

HOLLYWOOD



July 4th Fireworks Spectacular With Pentatonix

Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com

Date: July 4, 2017 Hollywood Bowl2301 Highland Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90068(323) 850-2000Date: July 4, 2017 There may be no more beautiful setting to ring in the Fourth of July than the famed Hollywood Bowl. Each year, guests are treated to not only great food and fireworks but also an appearance by the legendary band. This year, Pentatonix will take the stage on July 4th, as well as on July 2nd and July 3rd. Celebrate Independence Day right with this three time Grammy Award winning a capella group known for hits including arrangements of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Daft Punk.” The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra will be joining in each night with the multi-platinum-selling recording artists. Experience patriotic music, thrilling fireworks and plenty of fun!



Hollywood Bowl Overlook

7036 Mulholland Dr

Hollywood, CA 90068

Date: July 4, 2017 at around 9 p.m. 7036 Mulholland DrHollywood, CA 90068Date: July 4, 2017 at around 9 p.m. Skip the concert this year and enjoy the Hollywood Bowl’s fireworks for free! Set in the Santa Monica Mountains, this overlook offers terrific views of the Los Angeles skyline, and it’s right on top of the Bowl. What does that mean? Well, your own personal fireworks show without having to wait for the headliner to complete the act. Make sure to get here early though as it’s a popular spot and the winding roads can get crowded with other revelers hoping to catch a glimpse of one of LA’s best fireworks shows.

POMONA



Kaboom / Pomona July 4th Show

Pomona Fairplex

1101 W McKinley Ave

Pomona, CA 91768

(909) 623-3111

www.fairplex.com

Date: July 4, 2017 Pomona Fairplex1101 W McKinley AvePomona, CA 91768(909) 623-3111Date: July 4, 2017 This year marks the 31st year of Pomona’s annual fireworks spectacular at Fairplex. Monster trucks and Moto X extreme get the crowd cheering and the amazing fireworks are the grand finale. The nighttime programming has been a crowd pleaser since it first began in 2002.

PACIFIC PALISADES



Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade

Palisades Charter High School

15777 Bowdoin St

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

(310) 230-6623

www.palisadesparade.org

Date: July 4, 2017 Palisades Charter High School15777 Bowdoin StPacific Palisades, CA 90272(310) 230-6623Date: July 4, 2017 Start your day with a 5k/10k cross country run in the Pacific Palisades as this annual event celebrates its 69th year! The Pacific Palisades Fourth of July parade at 2 p.m. will be the highlight of the day, which has grown over the years. Aside from the parade, and the run, there is also a family-friendly concert at the Palisades Charter High School’s Stadium by the Sea. The day is brought to an end with a huge fireworks show art the Stadium beginning around 9 p.m. Presented by the world famous Pyro Spectaculars, you can purchase tickets here. At 2 p.m., skydivers and the parade starts. At 4pm, food and the concert gates open, while 6 p.m. marks the beginning of the main stage concert. Then, at 9 p.m., point your head to the stars and watch fireworks light up the sky!

REDONDO BEACH



11th Annual Redondo Beach Fireworks

Seaside Lagoon

200 Portofino Way

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 318-0681

www.redondofireworks.com

Date: July 4, 2017 Seaside Lagoon200 Portofino WayRedondo Beach, CA 90277(310) 318-0681Date: July 4, 2017 Got little kids? A fun day at the beach is offered at this quaint little lagoon, filled with music, food and laughter. Arts and crafts, swimming and other fun activities for little kids begin early. A big slide obstacle course, DJ music and paddle board races fill the day with fun. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over the water. Redondo Pier and other local beach areas are great spaces to see the display, so you don’t need a ticket into the lagoon to hang out and have your own private party under the stars.

LAKE VIEW TERRACE



Hansen Dam

Hansen Dam Park and Recreation Center

11770 Foothill Blvd.

Lake View Terrace, CA 91342

www.lacity.org

Date: July 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hansen Dam Park and Recreation Center11770 Foothill Blvd.Lake View Terrace, CA 91342Date: July 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Located on the grounds of the historic Hansen Dam which was built in the 1940s on a flood control area for the San Fernando Valley, this 4th of July celebration is one not to be missed. This enormous flood plain gets packed with thousands of people for a holiday celebration featuring music, and other live entertainment, food and finishes off with a terrific fireworks show. Come take a swim in the 1.5-acre swim lake available for use during the day. With it’s impressive fireworks show and other offerings to elate the crowd, this event is a great choice for the entire family.

CERRITOS



Let Freedom Ring Celebration

Cerritos Civic Center

18125 Bloomfield Ave

Cerritos, CA 90703

www.cerritos.us

Date: July 4, 2017 from 4pm to 9pm Cerritos Civic Center18125 Bloomfield AveCerritos, CA 90703Date: July 4, 2017 from 4pm to 9pm Join the City of Cerritos for the 44th Annual Let Freedom Ring celebration. Held at the Civic Center on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, the event will include game booths, rides, entertainment, a bell-ringing ceremony and more. The evening will culminate with a fireworks show at the high school at 9pm. Make sure to bring chairs and blankets. All-day ride wristbands can be purchased for $25; but, discounted wristbands will be available for $20 through Friday, June 30. Discount wristbands can be purchased at the Recreation Services Division counter at Cerritos City Hall.

PORTER RANCH



19th Annual Fourth Of July Spectacular

Shepherd Church

19700 Rinaldi St

Porter Ranch, CA 91326

(818) 831-9333

www.theshepherd.org

Date: July 4, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Shepherd Church19700 Rinaldi StPorter Ranch, CA 91326(818) 831-9333Date: July 4, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Porter Ranch’s Shepherd Church is back again to present their 19th Annual Fourth of July Spectacular. Enjoy the day and be sure to not miss the 21-minute fireworks finale just after sundown. At this free, family-friendly event, you can indulge in a day of family fun, live, Americana-style music, as well as plenty of delicious food vendors. Choose from vendors including Big Franks BBQ, Dreamy Creations (cupcakes), Leon’s Chile, Papa John’s, Senor Corn, Tamale Fiesta, Kona Ice, and many others. With over 50,000 people in attendance last year, this year is expected to be even bigger!

CULVER CITY



Culver City Fireworks Show

West L.A. College

1001 Rose Bowl Dr

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 577-3100

www.culvercityfireworksshow.com

Date: July 4, 2017 West L.A. College1001 Rose Bowl DrPasadena, CA 91103(626) 577-3100Date: July 4, 2017 The Culver City Exchange Club’s 51st Annual July 4th Fireworks Show will be held at West Los Angeles College on the evening of Tuesday, July 4. Gates will open at 4pm, and fireworks will be held at dusk. In addition to the fireworks, carnival games, live music by the cover band Rebel Rebel, a raffle with prizes and plenty of food trucks will be on hand for those in attendance. There is a suggested donation to enter of $5 per person, but kids can get in free. Parking is $10.

BALDWIN PARK



Free Baldwin Park 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular

Sierra Vista High School

3600 Frazier Ave.

Baldwin Park, CA

(626) 813-5245, Ext. 317

www.baldwinpark.com

Date: July 4, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sierra Vista High School3600 Frazier Ave.Baldwin Park, CA(626) 813-5245, Ext. 317Date: July 4, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The City of Baldwin Park will be hosting a free 4th of July Spectacular event at Sierra Vista High School this year from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. At 6:45 p.m., enjoy a live concert featuring Queen Nation, a tribute to the legendary rock band Queen. The band will deliver a terrific show and pay homage to the hits of Queen. The highlight of the evening though will be a spectacular fireworks display synchronized to music which will begin at 9 p.m. Local vendors and community youth organizations will provide food and refreshment booths. Event attractions include strolling stilt walkers, gladiator jousting, a 26’ giant slide, a large kiddie ferris wheel, a giant obstacle course and a petting zoo.

PICO RIVERA



Annual Fireworks Spectacular

El Rancho High School

Don Memorial Stadium

6501 Passons Blvd.

Pico Rivera, CA 90660

www.pico-rivera.org

Date: July 1, 2017 El Rancho High SchoolDon Memorial Stadium6501 Passons Blvd.Pico Rivera, CA 90660Date: July 1, 2017 Join the city of Pico Rivera in celebrating America’s freedom with a fun-filled evening of events, including inflatable amusements, live music, and fireworks! Beginning at 5 p.m., the Spectacular will include live concerts featuring Bumptown taking the stage at 5:30 p.m. and Knyght Ryder at 7:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Make sure to bring your own lawn chairs or blanket to enjoy the show! The event is free.

MARINA DEL REY



Marina Del Rey Fourth Of July Fireworks Show

Burton Chace Park

13650 Mindanao Way

Marina del Rey, CA 90292

(310) 305-9595

www.visitmarinadelrey.com

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9 p.m. Burton Chace Park13650 Mindanao WayMarina del Rey, CA 90292(310) 305-9595Date: July 4, 2017 at 9 p.m. Starting at around 9pm, join fellow Angelenos for a twenty minute fireworks extravaganza over the main channel in Marina del Rey. Choreographed to patriotic music, the fireworks will be shot from a barge in the Marina and will light up the sky and water below for a terrific show. Although the fireworks start at 9pm, make a night out of it by visiting many of the harbor side restaurants which will be offering a magnificent view of the light show. The fireworks will be set off between Fisherman’s Village and the Breakwater, so anywhere near the waterfront will offer great views. Parking lots tend to fill up around 6pm, so make sure to get there early!

STUDIO CITY



Studio City Fourth of July Fireworks Festival

CBS Studio Center

4024 Radford Ave

Los Angeles, CA 91604

(818) 655-5916

www.studiocitychamber.com

Date: July 4, 2017 at 6 p.m. CBS Studio Center4024 Radford AveLos Angeles, CA 91604(818) 655-5916Date: July 4, 2017 at 6 p.m. Studio City’s annual 4th of July fireworks show will return again this year to the legendary CBS Studio Center in Studio City. The event, which will feature live entertainment in addition to a terrific car show, kid-friendly activities like face painting and patriotic photo opportunities and more, will also offer a spectacular fireworks show once it gets dark. Tickets can be purchased here.

LONG BEACH



Queen Mary All-American Fourth Of July

1126 Queens Hwy

Long Beach, CA 90802

(877) 342-0738

www.queenmary.com

Date: July 4, 2017 1126 Queens HwyLong Beach, CA 90802(877) 342-0738Date: July 4, 2017 One of the world’s most famous ships will be the backdrop for one of the nation’s biggest holidays again this year. Experience July 4th as special live entertainment, family games, arts & crafts, special historic tours and a patriotic theatrical movie in the Queen Mary Theatre are offered. Top off the evening with its signature fireworks show with patriotic music too! The Queen Mary, which will be decked out in all her glory, will showcase a taste of Americana from East Coast to West Coast and in between. Tickets range from $24 – $44 depending on age. Guests are required to show an All-American 4th of July ticket in order to set foot on the ship on July 4th.

CALABASAS



Calabasas Fireworks Spectacular

Calabasas High School Football Field

22855 W Mulholland Highway

Calabasas, CA 91302

(818) 222-7177

www.cityofcalabasas.com

Date: July 4, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Calabasas High School Football Field22855 W Mulholland HighwayCalabasas, CA 91302(818) 222-7177Date: July 4, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Featuring games and prizes, inflatables, arts and crafts, temporary tattoos, stilt walkers, balloons, live music and more, Calabasas High School will pull out all the stops again this year! The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Field seating on synthetic grass turf & limited stand seating. Low back lawn chairs and blankets strongly recommended. Parking is free in the lot with tickets. Tickets are required and are $10.

WOODLAND HILLS



July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Valley Cultural Center

Lou Bredlow Pavilion in Warner Park

5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd

Woodland Hills, CA 91367

(818) 756-8060

www.valleycultural.org

Date: July 4, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

With one of the most spectacular fireworks shows anywhere in Southern California, the July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza will amaze over 60,000 people with a free concert and 15-minute spectacular fireworks display. There will be over 20 local restaurants on hand along with arts and crafts vendors and local businesses promoting and selling their goods. The 4th of July show takes place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Valley Cultural CenterLou Bredlow Pavilion in Warner Park5800 Topanga Canyon BlvdWoodland Hills, CA 91367(818) 756-8060Date: July 4, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.With one of the most spectacular fireworks shows anywhere in Southern California, the July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza will amaze over 60,000 people with a free concert and 15-minute spectacular fireworks display. There will be over 20 local restaurants on hand along with arts and crafts vendors and local businesses promoting and selling their goods. The 4th of July show takes place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

ALHAMBRA



4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Almansor Park

800 S. Almansor St.

Alhambra, CA 91801

www.seecalifornia.com

Date: July 4, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Almansor Park800 S. Almansor St.Alhambra, CA 91801Date: July 4, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Come celebrate in Alhambra at Almansor Park for their annual Fourth of July Independence celebration! The party begins at 3 p.m. with local food vendors, family activities, carnival games, and other entertainment. By 7:30pm, live music by the Dons of Distinction will be on hand, and at 9 p.m., a great fireworks show is in store for you!

DIAMOND BAR



4th of July Blast

Diamond Bar High School

21400 Pathfinder Rd

Diamond Bar, CA 91765

(909) 594-1405

www.cityofdiamondbar.com

Date: July 4, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Diamond Bar High School21400 Pathfinder RdDiamond Bar, CA 91765(909) 594-1405Date: July 4, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This family-favorite patriotic celebration will kick off at 5 p.m. with a musical performance followed by a 25-minute firework show that starts promptly at 9 p.m. There is free parking and free admission too! Blankets and beach chairs are recommended.

LA MIRADA



Independence Celebration

La Mirada Regional Park

13701 South Adelfa Avenue

La Mirada, CA

(562) 902-5645

www.cityoflamirada.org

Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:30 p.m. La Mirada Regional Park13701 South Adelfa AvenueLa Mirada, CA(562) 902-5645Date: July 3, 2017 at 9:30 p.m. La Mirada’s Annual Independence Celebration will be held this year a day earlier than July 4th on Monday, July 3rd from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the La Mirada Regional Park and include a variety of food for sale by local community service organizations. Live music will be played throughout the evening and the day will culminate with a great fireworks show.

WESTLAKE



Westlake Golf Course Fireworks

Westlake Golf Course

4812 Lakeview Canyon Rd

Westlake Village, CA 91361

(818) 889-0770

www.wlv.org

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30 p.m. Westlake Golf Course4812 Lakeview Canyon RdWestlake Village, CA 91361(818) 889-0770Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:30 p.m. The 4th Annual Fireworks Spectacular Show will take place on July 4th, is presented by the City of Westlake Village and will occur over the Westlake Golf Course. Although the spectacular fireworks sow over the Westlake Golf Course is the grand finale event, there will also be an afternoon of family-friendly activities at the Westlake Golf Course Driving Range and Parking Lot. In addition, food and beverage options will be available for purchase. Seating and picnicking will be available on the Westlake Golf Course Driving Range. The event is free and open to the public.

LA CRESCENTA



La Crescenta Fireworks Show

Crescenta Valley High School

4343 La Crescenta Ave

La Crescenta, CA 91214

(818) 249-3187

www.cvfireworks.com

Date: July 4, 2017 Crescenta Valley High School4343 La Crescenta AveLa Crescenta, CA 91214(818) 249-3187Date: July 4, 2017 Put on by the Crescenta Valley Fireworks Association, a terrific festival will begin at 4 p.m. and end with a spectacular fireworks show at 9 p.m. With great music, kids running around and having fun, food trucks, it’s sure to be a great time.

CABRILLO BEACH / SAN PEDRO