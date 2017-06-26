Uber Driver Accused Of Kidnapping, Raping Unconscioius Passenger In North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police Monday were looking for more possible victims of an Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman he picked up in downtown Los Angeles.

Alaric Spence, 46, was arrested late Friday and was being held on $1 million bail.

Spence assaulted the 24-year-old victim about 3 a.m. Friday after she passed out in the back of his car on her way to Hollywood, according to Los Angeles police.

Instead of driving her to her destination, Spence drove her to a hotel on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood and raped her, according to Capt. William Hayes.

“He went to the hotel, rented a room and then carried her from his car into the hotel room where he assaulted her,” Hayes said. “To do something that brazen … in my investigators’ and my opinion … we believe it is something he has done before.”

The woman, who may have passed out from drinking alcohol, woke up alone, not knowing where she was or how she got there, called police, Hayes said.

Spence had been an Uber driver for six months and has prior drug-related convictions. Uber declined to comment.

Anyone with information about other possible victims was urged to call LAPD Detective Carla Zuniga at (213) 486-6910. After-hours and weekend calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.