Save The Date! Taco Bell Weddings Are Coming To Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CBSLA.com) — Taco Bells are ringing.
Yes, that’s right. You can get married at Taco Bell starting this summer.
Taco Bell unveiled that beginning Aug. 7, couples can tie the knot and have the Taco Bell wedding of their dreams at their flagship restaurant, Taco Bell Cantina, on the Las Vegas strip.
Taco Bell first announced the Love and Tacos Contest on Valentine’s Day, in which couples entered to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Vegas for their taco-filled nuptials. With over 150 entries and nearly 17,000 votes, Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda were the lucky couple to win the wedding of a lifetime, which took place June 25.
So if you’re having major taco envy, you and your significant other can also tie the knot inside the restaurant’s wedding chapel by walking up to the counter, with marriage license in hand, and order a wedding right off the menu.
The $600 wedding package includes a ceremony, a reception with up to 15 of your closest family and friends, Taco Bell-branded champagne flutes, a taco 12-pack for all your guests to enjoy, a Cinnabon Delights cake for dessert and a sauce packet bouquet for the bride.
For more information, visit Taco Bell’s website.
One Comment
Silly to make weddings at TACO BELL note another company is really fresher in N.W.! By free deals contests are always additions positive in businesses or do they get a BELL-WED.club too!