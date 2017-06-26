Best 2017 4th Of July Events In Los Angeles

Most large venues in town have something special in store for the 4th of July. Every popular bar, country club, arena and civic center has planned something to celebrate this holiday. Within the Los Angeles area, it’s easy to find the right place for your celebration, whether you want a big bang or just a little cozy sparkler. This short list of amazing Independence Day events barely scratches the surface, but includes all of the LA favorites, big and small.



Date: July 4, 2017 (credit: shutterstock)The Queen Mary1126 Queens HighwayLong Beach, CA 90802(877) 342-0738Date: July 4, 2017 Climb aboard this magnificent ocean liner for an experience unlike any other! The historical boat will feature special live entertainment, family games, arts and crafts, historic tours, and a patriotic movie on display in their theatre. The All American 4th Of July event is open fro the entire family from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and the impressive ship offers views of a breathtaking fireworks show over the water in Long Beach harbor starting at dusk. Tickets for the 4th of July event can be purchased here. Make sure to book well in advance because this party sells out fast.



Date: July 4, 2017 at 6:10 p.m. (credit: Kit Leong/shutterstock)Dodger Stadium1000 Elysian Park Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(323) 224-1507Date: July 4, 2017 at 6:10 p.m. Enjoy a baseball game for the Fourth of July along with a spectacular fireworks show! On Tuesday, July 4th, the hometown Los Angeles Dodgers will play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks, with the first pitch scheduled at 6:10 p.m. Following the game, there will be a spectacular patriotic fireworks display. The annual event is one of the best fireworks shows in Los Angeles. Tickets still remain for the game, which includes being able to watch the fireworks from inside or outside of the stadium following the contest.



Date: July 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (credit: Jason K./yelp)Hansen Dam Park and Recreation Center11770 Foothill Blvd.Lake View Terrace, CA 91342Date: July 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Located on the grounds of the historic Hansen Dam which was built in the 1940s on a flood control area for the San Fernando Valley, this 4th of July celebration is one not to be missed. This enormous flood plain gets packed with thousands of people for a holiday celebration featuring music, and other live entertainment, food and finishes off with a terrific fireworks show. Come take a swim in the 1.5-acre swim lake available for use during the day. With it’s impressive fireworks show and other offerings to elate the crowd, this event is a great choice for the entire family.



Date: July 4, 2017 at 6 p.m. (credit: istockphoto)CBS Studio Center4024 Radford AveLos Angeles, CA 91604(818) 655-5916Date: July 4, 2017 at 6 p.m. Studio City’s annual 4th of July fireworks show will return again this year to the legendary CBS Studio Center in Studio City. The event, which will feature live entertainment in addition to a terrific car show, kid-friendly activities like face painting and patriotic photo opportunities and more, will also offer a spectacular fireworks show once it gets dark. Tickets can be purchased here.



Date: July 4, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. (credit: Steve Grayson/Getty Images)1001 Rose Bowl DrPasadena, CA 91103(626) 577-3100Date: July 4, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. In honor of July 4th, join other LA residents for America’s birthday at the 91st Annual AmericaFest Fourth of July Celebration at The Rose Bowl, otherwise known as America’s Stadium. Billed as the largest fireworks show in the Los Angeles area, thousands of fellow Angelenos will be on hand from throughout the day for a full day of events including food and games for kids, a family fun zone, performances and much more.



Date: July 4, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. (credit: T. Scott E./yelp)The Starlight Bowl1249 Lockeed View DriveBurbank, CA 91504(818) 525-3721Date: July 4, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. This small amphitheater tucked between the hills of the Verdugo Mountains is the perfect place to celebrate the 4th of July. This underused outdoor venue is a favorite among TV executives and entertainment professionals, and will play host to The Company Men on July 4th. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m., but it’s one of the coolest spots in L.A. to sit back on the grass and make a picnic. The cheap seats are all on a large, grassy area, up several tiers from the stage, but you really won’t miss anything. Just bring a picnic basket, the family and a blanket to enjoy the day.



Date: July 4, 2017 (credit: DonLand/shutterstock)The Redondo Seaside Lagoon200 Portifino WayRedondo Beach, CA 90277Date: July 4, 2017 Got little kids? A fun day at the beach is offered at this quaint little lagoon, filled with music, food and laughter. The event offers a family-friendly atmosphere and a front row seat for this year’s terrific fireworks extravaganza. Enjoy supervised swimming throughout the day and activities at the Seaside Lagoon featuring water slides, fountains and plenty of beach sand. Arts and crafts, giant inflatable slides, family friendly patriotic music and a special menu from the Ruby’s Diner window at the Lagoon will be offered as well.