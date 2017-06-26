Best 2017 4th Of July Events In Los Angeles

Queen Mary’s All American 4th Of July Celebration
The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Highway
Long Beach, CA 90802
(877) 342-0738
www.queenmary.com
Date: July 4, 2017
Climb aboard this magnificent ocean liner for an experience unlike any other! The historical boat will feature special live entertainment, family games, arts and crafts, historic tours, and a patriotic movie on display in their theatre. The All American 4th Of July event is open fro the entire family from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and the impressive ship offers views of a breathtaking fireworks show over the water in Long Beach harbor starting at dusk. Tickets for the 4th of July event can be purchased here. Make sure to book well in advance because this party sells out fast.
Dodgers Game + 4th Of July Fireworks
Dodger Stadium
1000 Elysian Park Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(323) 224-1507
www.dodgers.com
Date: July 4, 2017 at 6:10 p.m.
Enjoy a baseball game for the Fourth of July along with a spectacular fireworks show! On Tuesday, July 4th, the hometown Los Angeles Dodgers will play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks, with the first pitch scheduled at 6:10 p.m. Following the game, there will be a spectacular patriotic fireworks display. The annual event is one of the best fireworks shows in Los Angeles. Tickets still remain for the game, which includes being able to watch the fireworks from inside or outside of the stadium following the contest.
Hansen Dam
Hansen Dam Park and Recreation Center
11770 Foothill Blvd.
Lake View Terrace, CA 91342
www.lacity.org
Date: July 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Located on the grounds of the historic Hansen Dam which was built in the 1940s on a flood control area for the San Fernando Valley, this 4th of July celebration is one not to be missed. This enormous flood plain gets packed with thousands of people for a holiday celebration featuring music, and other live entertainment, food and finishes off with a terrific fireworks show. Come take a swim in the 1.5-acre swim lake available for use during the day. With it’s impressive fireworks show and other offerings to elate the crowd, this event is a great choice for the entire family.
Studio City Fourth of July Fireworks Festival
CBS Studio Center
4024 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
(818) 655-5916
www.studiocitychamber.com
Date: July 4, 2017 at 6 p.m.
Studio City’s annual 4th of July fireworks show will return again this year to the legendary CBS Studio Center in Studio City. The event, which will feature live entertainment in addition to a terrific car show, kid-friendly activities like face painting and patriotic photo opportunities and more, will also offer a spectacular fireworks show once it gets dark. Tickets can be purchased here.
Americafest at The Rose Bowl
1001 Rose Bowl Dr
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 577-3100
www.rosebowlstadium.com
Date: July 4, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
In honor of July 4th, join other LA residents for America’s birthday at the 91st Annual AmericaFest Fourth of July Celebration at The Rose Bowl, otherwise known as America’s Stadium. Billed as the largest fireworks show in the Los Angeles area, thousands of fellow Angelenos will be on hand from throughout the day for a full day of events including food and games for kids, a family fun zone, performances and much more.
Starlight Bowl Star Spangled Salute
The Starlight Bowl
1249 Lockeed View Drive
Burbank, CA 91504
(818) 525-3721
www.starlightbowl.com
Date: July 4, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
This small amphitheater tucked between the hills of the Verdugo Mountains is the perfect place to celebrate the 4th of July. This underused outdoor venue is a favorite among TV executives and entertainment professionals, and will play host to The Company Men on July 4th. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m., but it’s one of the coolest spots in L.A. to sit back on the grass and make a picnic. The cheap seats are all on a large, grassy area, up several tiers from the stage, but you really won’t miss anything. Just bring a picnic basket, the family and a blanket to enjoy the day.
4th Of July Celebration
The Redondo Seaside Lagoon
200 Portifino Way
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
www.redondofireworks.com
Date: July 4, 2017
Got little kids? A fun day at the beach is offered at this quaint little lagoon, filled with music, food and laughter. The event offers a family-friendly atmosphere and a front row seat for this year’s terrific fireworks extravaganza. Enjoy supervised swimming throughout the day and activities at the Seaside Lagoon featuring water slides, fountains and plenty of beach sand. Arts and crafts, giant inflatable slides, family friendly patriotic music and a special menu from the Ruby’s Diner window at the Lagoon will be offered as well.
Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade
The Redondo Seaside Lagoon
200 Portifino Way
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
www.palisadesparade.org
Date: July 4, 2017
Offered throughout the Pacific Palisades, this is the only spot to be on the 4th of July! Start your day with a 5k/10k cross country run in the Pacific Palisades as this annual event celebrates its 69th year! There’s plenty to take in throughout the day here. At 2 p.m. watch as skydivers descend into the area to kick off the beginning of the parade. A massive parade ensues with thousands of people on Sunset Boulevard between Via de la Paz and Drummond. From baton twirlers to marchers, there is plenty of entertainment. At 6 p.m., enjoy a main stage concert, and then at 9 p.m. fireworks will light up the sky!
