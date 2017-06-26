Best 2017 4th Of July Concerts & Fireworks Displays In Los Angeles

The July 4th is a much loved and celebrated historical day for the United States. With the Continental Congress securing our nation’s freedom from Great Britain by creating the Declaration of Independence in 1776, Americans have been celebrating this glorious achievement for centuries. From multi million dollar firework presentations to patriotic festivals to red, white and blue cocktails to backyard BBQs, this year will be even better than the last. And if you live in Los Angeles, outdoor concerts will be on the agenda. Whether you’re looking for some rock n roll, classical or a musical mashup to enjoy with your festivities, these five are your best bet for a spectacular good time.



July 4th Fireworks Spectacular With Pentatonix

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave.

Hollywood, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com

Date: July 2, 3 & 4, 2017 Hollywood Bowl2301 N. Highland Ave.Hollywood, CA 90068(323) 850-2000Date: July 2, 3 & 4, 2017 There may be no more beautiful setting to ring in the Fourth of July than the famed Hollywood Bowl. Each year, guests are treated to not only great food and fireworks but also an appearance by the legendary band. This year, Pentatonix will take the stage on July 4th, as well as on July 2nd and July 3rd. Celebrate Independence Day right with this three time Grammy Award winning a capella group known for hits including arrangements of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Daft Punk.” The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra will be joining in each night with the multi-platinum-selling recording artists. Experience patriotic music, thrilling fireworks and plenty of fun!



July 4th Fireworks Festival in Studio City

CBS Studio Center

4024 Radford Ave.

Studio City, Los Angeles

818-655-5916

www.studiocitychamber.com

Date: Date: July 4, 2017 at 6 p.m. CBS Studio Center4024 Radford Ave.Studio City, Los Angeles818-655-5916Date: Date: July 4, 2017 at 6 p.m. The annual Fireworks Festival in the back lot at CBS Studios has been confirmed and is a definite must visit! Tons of family fun and entertainment will once again commence this July 4th with day long festivities and things to take part in, including delicious food, a car show, local business expos, magicians, pirates, spectacular fireworks and of course, live entertainment. The children’s section offers face painting, caricature artists, airbrushed tattoos, picture opportunities with Lady Liberty and Uncle Sam and much more! Tickets to the event include valet parking and rooftop viewing of the spectacular fireworks show set to music.



Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 469-1181

www.hollywoodforever.com

Date: July 4, 2017 6000 Santa Monica BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90038(323) 469-1181Date: July 4, 2017 Join others at the legendary Hollywood Forever Cemetery for an 4th of July celebration that can’t be missed! Pack picnic items, and enjoy a screening of the “Jurassic Park” movie. Then, stay for for a fireworks show afterwards which will light the sky up. The event is part of Cinespia, so you can be sure they’ll be putting on a great event for this celebration. A DJ and photobooth will also be part of the evening.



Free Baldwin Park 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular

Sierra Vista High School

3600 Frazier Ave.

Baldwin Park, CA

(626) 813-5245, Ext. 317

www.baldwinpark.com

Date: July 4, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sierra Vista High School3600 Frazier Ave.Baldwin Park, CA(626) 813-5245, Ext. 317Date: July 4, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The City of Baldwin Park will be hosting a free 4th of July Spectacular event at Sierra Vista High School this year from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Starting at just before 7 p.m., enjoy a live concert featuring Queen Nation, a tribute to the legendary rock band Queen. The band will deliver a terrific show and pay homage to the hits of Queen. The highlight of the evening though will be a spectacular fireworks display synchronized to music which will begin at 9 p.m. Local vendors and community youth organizations will provide food and refreshment booths. Event attractions include strolling stilt walkers, gladiator jousting, a 26’ giant slide, a large kiddie ferris wheel, a giant obstacle course and a petting zoo.