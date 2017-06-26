Wildfire Burns 1,200 Acres Near Beaumont

BEAUMONT (CBSLA.com) — At least 1,200 acres have burned in a wildfire near Beaumont.
The Manzanita Fire started in Lambs Canyon, off Highway 79 N. near Dump Rd., Monday afternoon.
Evacuation warnings have been issued for Highland Home Rd. east to Highway 243, including the communities of Poppet Flats and Silent Valley. Voluntary evacuations have been issued for the following roads: Highland Home Rd., Longhorn Rd., Death Valley and Shirleon Dr.
CHP requested to close Highway 79 in both directions at Gilman Springs.
An emergency alert text sent to people across California, including those in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, had people in a panic Monday night. CBS2/KCAL9 learned the alert was sent by accident, meant for those only living near the blaze.
The fire was 10 percent contained as of 10 p.m.
A spokesperson for CAL FIRE Riverside stated the cause was a traffic collision with fire.
Two patients from that vehicle were transported by ambulance with unknown injuries. CBS2/KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz reports they are doing OK.
CAL FIRE/Riverside County firefighters are on the scene.
