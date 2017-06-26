Angels Snap Dodgers’ Winning Streak At 10

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ricky Nolasco pitched into the seventh inning to pick up his first win in almost exactly two months, Yunel Escobar drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Angels snapped the Dodgers’ 10-game winning streak, 4-0 on Monday night.

Nolasco (3-9) gave up five hits while striking out five and walking two in 6 2/3 innings. He left the game after getting hit by a line drive by Enrique Hernandez. Nolasco was 0-7 in 10 starts since beating Oakland on April 27.

The Dodgers also ended a streak of 17 consecutive games with at least one home run, which was tied for the longest stretch since moving to Los Angeles before the 1958 season. Their franchise record is 24 consecutive games set by Brooklyn in 1956.

Danny Espinosa had a sacrifice fly and Martin Maldonado added a solo homer to help the Angels win for the fourth time in five games.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill (4-4) gave up three runs and four hits in a season-high seven innings, striking out seven and walking two.

The Angels took the lead on Escobar’s two-out, two-run single in the third. With one out, Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun had a double steal to advance to second and third, and scored on Escobar’s hit to right field.

In the fourth, Andrelton Simmons led off with a triple to deep center and scored on Espinosa’s fly ball to left field.

Maldonado added his eighth homer of the season in the ninth.

Nolasco retired seven in a row until Yasiel Puig beat out an infield hit for a single in the seventh inning. Hernandez then hit a liner back at the mound and the ball ricocheted off Nolasco and past first base into the foul territory in right field.

Cam Bedrosian came on and struck out pinch-hitter Mike Freeman and Chase Utley looking to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Mike Trout (thumb surgery) is swinging off a tee. Manager Mike Scioscia said he will progress to soft toss and then live batting practice. That could be on the Angels next homestand. … Escobar (left thumb sprain) missed the previous two games.

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager (hamstring) ran sprints and did agility drills. He was available to pinch hit Monday . RHP Brandon McCarthy (right knee tendinitis) was placed on the disabled list. … LHP Scott Kazmir (left hip) threw three innings in a rehab assignment at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday and gave up four hits one run, a home run to the first batter he faced.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Jesse Chavez (5-7, 5.15) has a career 3.32 ERA against the Dodgers, whom he pitched for last year after being traded from Toronto mid-season. Chavez allowed five runs in just four innings Thursday against the Yankees but was not involved in the decision.

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (5-3, 4.62) is making a spot start to give those starters not named Clayton Kershaw a day of rest. He will then go back to the bullpen, where he’s made two relief appearances.