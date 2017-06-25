List Of Winners At The 2017 BET Awards

June 25, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of winners of the 2017 BET Awards, presented Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:

— Video of the year: Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”; Beyonce, “Sorry”

— Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

— Best female R&B/pop Artist: Beyonce

— Best male hip hop artist: Kendrick Lamar

— Best female hip hop artist: Remy Ma

— Best new artist: Chance the Rapper

— Album of the year: Beyonce, “Lemonade”

— Best group: Migos

— Best gospel/inspirational award: Lecrae

— Best collaboration: Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, “No Problem”; Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

— YoungStars award: Yara Shahidi

— Viewers’ choice award: Beyonce, “Sorry”

— Centric award: Solange, “Cranes In the Sky”

— Video director of the year: Beyonce and Kahlil Joseph, “Sorry”

— Best actor: Mahershala Ali

— Best actress: Taraji P. Henson

— Best movie: “Hidden Figures”

— Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams

— Sportsman of the year: Stephen Curry

— Humanitarian award: Chance the Rapper

— Lifetime achievement award: New Edition

— Best international act, Europe: Stormzy, England

— Best international act, Africa: Wizkid, Nigeria

