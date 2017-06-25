Extradition Hearing Set For Tuesday In Case Of Man Facing Murder Charge Following Son’s Disappearance

June 25, 2017 10:46 AM

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — The father of a missing 5-year-old Pasadena boy remains behind bars in Las Vegas after being booked on suspicion of murder.

Bail for Aramazd Andressian Sr. remained at $10 million in the case involving the disappearance of Aramazd Andressian Jr.

An extradition hearing for Andressian Sr. has been scheduled for Tuesday.

In a phone interview, his attorney says he’s advising his client to return to Los Angeles as soon as possible to fight the murder charge. He maintains that his client is innocent, and would never harm the child.

Andressian Sr. was found passed out in a park in South Pasadena on April 22, the day the child went missing.

Andressian Sr. was arrested briefly after his son went missing. He was rearrested by detectives Friday at a hotel in Las Vegas.

Authorities have not disclosed whether they found the boy’s remains, or details surrounding the arrest.

The search for Andressian Jr. has stretched across LA and Santa Barbara counties. Despite the arrest, the family is not giving up. The child’s uncle says the focus remains on the boy.

“Really, at this point, my whole concentration is finding AJ. I’m not thinking about him, I’m not thinking about anybody else,” said Henry Voskanian, the child’s uncle. “Right now, I’m just thinking … finding AJ.”

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department is expected to release further details during a news conference, which has been scheduled for Monday.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch