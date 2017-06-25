Best Boozy Brunches In Los Angeles

Tart
The Farmer’s Daughter Hotel
115 South Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 556-2608
www.tartrestaurant.com
Tart’s brunch includes monster punch bowls designed for groups or bottomless mimosas if you prefer to sip from your own glass. If you’re going to drink that much, make sure you order a few dishes from the menu like crispy pork belly hash, shrimp & grits, baked crepe cake and polenta and eggs. Save a few bucks on your meal by jumping into the pool fully clothed. Each person who does will receive 50% off his or her bill. While you dry off, keep day drinking at The Lemonade Stand, Tart’s new courtyard bar.
The Church Key
8730 Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(424) 249-3700
www.thechurchkeyla.com
Why not add an extra day to the usual brunch schedule? Now, The Church Key serves Friday brunch for all of those folks playing hooky from work, celebrating a long weekend, or looking for a great liquid lunch. Bottomless is part of the deal with mimosas, rosé and bellinis, plus dishes like chicken and waffles, a Caesar salad with brussels sprouts and chicken and croque madame toad in the hole-style. Another perk–bottomless is very reasonably priced.
XOC Tequila Grill
The Village at Westfield Topanga
6316 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1110
Woodland Hills, CA 91367
(818) 992-7930
www.xoctequilagrill.com
XOC Tequila Grill boasts a pleasantly overwhelming brunch buffet that mingles traditional American fare with Mexican delicacies. Imagine pancakes, waffles and omelets alongside esquites, enchiladas, sopes, aguas frescas and more. The bottomless add-on features unlimited mimosas or margaritas. There are few places, especially in Woodland Hills, that boast AYCD tequila cocktails. Sample the variety of margarita flavors, or stick with the classic. Try a little bit of everything on the menu, and be sure to request a seat on the patio, which is perfect for people watching while you drink.
Bacari GDL
The Americana at Brand
757 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
(818) 696-1460
www.bacarigdl.com
Bacari GDL launched brunch earlier this summer with Saturday and Sunday service that includes shareable cicchetti and 60 minutes of bottomless bellinis, sangria, sparkling sangria, and mimosas. Time is short, so make it count. Offset your buzz with dishes from the new brunch menu include pastrami croque madame, gravlax pizza, and buttermilk battered and fried duck wings with blue cheese crème fraîche. When it’s time to go, walk off that foggy brain with a stroll around The Americana.
The Overland Cafe
3601 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA
(310) 559-9999
www.theoverlandcafe.com
The Overland Cafe belongs on any list for bottomless champagne brunch because they offer one of the lowest priced deals around, which means the most bang for your buck. Although the cost has increased a couple of bucks, you can still score unlimited champagne for less than $10. Simple, comforting diner-style fare make up the bulk up the menu with a focus on eggs, potatoes, and pancakes, plus a number of hearty lunch dishes.
Brick + Mortar
2435 Main Street 90405
Santa Monica, CA
(310) 450-3434
brickandmortar-brg.com
This casual Westside sports bar keeps the neighborhood crowd coming back thanks to dishes like braised carnitas burritos, wild mushroom and smoked mozzarella pizza, chili glazed wings and bottomless mimosas. They also offer a build-it-yourself Bloody bar offering an ever changing assortment of garnishes such as meats, cheese, vegetables, fruit, egg rolls, and even Twinkies. Although each Mary is charged separately, you might find yourself racking up a tab building each over the top drink. Forget all about that, and the fact that Monday is on the way, while the DJ gets the party started with good music.
Crossroads Kitchen
8284 Melrose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 782-9245
www.crossroadskitchen.com
Crossroads believes every day is a good day for brunch. Seven days a week, you can party like it’s the weekend. Plant-based like fried “chicken” and waffles, shakshuka, crepes and pastries dot the menu, along with sandwiches, soups and pasta. Keep the cocktails flowing as nearly half of them feature freshly pressed juice from fruits and vegetables. That should count as a healthy choice, especially if you plan to have a few.
Barbrix
2442 Hyperion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 662-2442
www.barbrix.com
Another one of those under $10 bottomless brunches awaits for you at Barbrix. The patio is a comfy spot to soak in some sun and pop bottles for a few hours. It’s easy to pass the hours at this neighborhood, especially with glass after glass of mimosa passing through your hands. Drink up, enjoy dishes like apple French toast, pork belly rice bowl, cornmeal ricotta pancakes and a grilled broccolini sandwich.
