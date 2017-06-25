Best Boozy Brunches In Los Angeles

When brunch calls, you answer. At this point, the late morning-early afternoon weekend meal is basically considered a lifestyle for many. Stay on top of your brunch game with these extra boozy spots that promise you a buzzworthy and delicious time.



Tart

The Farmer’s Daughter Hotel

115 South Fairfax Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 556-2608

www.tartrestaurant.com The Farmer’s Daughter Hotel115 South Fairfax AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 556-2608 Tart’s brunch includes monster punch bowls designed for groups or bottomless mimosas if you prefer to sip from your own glass. If you’re going to drink that much, make sure you order a few dishes from the menu like crispy pork belly hash, shrimp & grits, baked crepe cake and polenta and eggs. Save a few bucks on your meal by jumping into the pool fully clothed. Each person who does will receive 50% off his or her bill. While you dry off, keep day drinking at The Lemonade Stand, Tart’s new courtyard bar.



The Church Key

8730 Sunset Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(424) 249-3700

www.thechurchkeyla.com 8730 Sunset BoulevardWest Hollywood, CA 90069(424) 249-3700 Why not add an extra day to the usual brunch schedule? Now, The Church Key serves Friday brunch for all of those folks playing hooky from work, celebrating a long weekend, or looking for a great liquid lunch. Bottomless is part of the deal with mimosas, rosé and bellinis, plus dishes like chicken and waffles, a Caesar salad with brussels sprouts and chicken and croque madame toad in the hole-style. Another perk–bottomless is very reasonably priced.



XOC Tequila Grill

The Village at Westfield Topanga

6316 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1110

Woodland Hills, CA 91367

(818) 992-7930

www.xoctequilagrill.com The Village at Westfield Topanga6316 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1110Woodland Hills, CA 91367(818) 992-7930 XOC Tequila Grill boasts a pleasantly overwhelming brunch buffet that mingles traditional American fare with Mexican delicacies. Imagine pancakes, waffles and omelets alongside esquites, enchiladas, sopes, aguas frescas and more. The bottomless add-on features unlimited mimosas or margaritas. There are few places, especially in Woodland Hills, that boast AYCD tequila cocktails. Sample the variety of margarita flavors, or stick with the classic. Try a little bit of everything on the menu, and be sure to request a seat on the patio, which is perfect for people watching while you drink.



Bacari GDL

The Americana at Brand

757 Americana Way

Glendale, CA 91210

(818) 696-1460

www.bacarigdl.com The Americana at Brand757 Americana WayGlendale, CA 91210(818) 696-1460 Bacari GDL launched brunch earlier this summer with Saturday and Sunday service that includes shareable cicchetti and 60 minutes of bottomless bellinis, sangria, sparkling sangria, and mimosas. Time is short, so make it count. Offset your buzz with dishes from the new brunch menu include pastrami croque madame, gravlax pizza, and buttermilk battered and fried duck wings with blue cheese crème fraîche. When it’s time to go, walk off that foggy brain with a stroll around The Americana.



The Overland Cafe

3601 Overland Avenue

Los Angeles, CA

(310) 559-9999

www.theoverlandcafe.com 3601 Overland AvenueLos Angeles, CA(310) 559-9999 The Overland Cafe belongs on any list for bottomless champagne brunch because they offer one of the lowest priced deals around, which means the most bang for your buck. Although the cost has increased a couple of bucks, you can still score unlimited champagne for less than $10. Simple, comforting diner-style fare make up the bulk up the menu with a focus on eggs, potatoes, and pancakes, plus a number of hearty lunch dishes.



Brick + Mortar

2435 Main Street 90405

Santa Monica, CA

(310) 450-3434

brickandmortar-brg.com 2435 Main Street 90405Santa Monica, CA(310) 450-3434 This casual Westside sports bar keeps the neighborhood crowd coming back thanks to dishes like braised carnitas burritos, wild mushroom and smoked mozzarella pizza, chili glazed wings and bottomless mimosas. They also offer a build-it-yourself Bloody bar offering an ever changing assortment of garnishes such as meats, cheese, vegetables, fruit, egg rolls, and even Twinkies. Although each Mary is charged separately, you might find yourself racking up a tab building each over the top drink. Forget all about that, and the fact that Monday is on the way, while the DJ gets the party started with good music.



Crossroads Kitchen

8284 Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 782-9245

www.crossroadskitchen.com 8284 Melrose AvenueLos Angeles, CA 90046(323) 782-9245 Crossroads believes every day is a good day for brunch. Seven days a week, you can party like it’s the weekend. Plant-based like fried “chicken” and waffles, shakshuka, crepes and pastries dot the menu, along with sandwiches, soups and pasta. Keep the cocktails flowing as nearly half of them feature freshly pressed juice from fruits and vegetables. That should count as a healthy choice, especially if you plan to have a few.