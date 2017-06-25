Armed Robbery Unfolds At Home Rented By Lil’ Kim

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that unfolded at a home that had been rented by rapper Lil’ Kim.
Police confirmed to CBS Los Angeles that they armed robbery unfolded at the home in the 1300 block of Mulholland Drive.
The incident unfolded around 4 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, Lil’ Kim had left the home prior to the robbery.
Police said a group of masked individuals were involved in the heist.
The suspects, according to police, made of with an undisclosed sum of money.
No arrests have been made as of yet.
No further information was available.
