BREAKING 850-Acre Brush Fire In Santa Clarita Threatens Homes; 14 Freeway Closed | Listen To KNX 1070

Armed Robbery Unfolds At Home Rented By Lil’ Kim

June 25, 2017 1:30 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that unfolded at a home that had been rented by rapper Lil’ Kim.

Police confirmed to CBS Los Angeles that they armed robbery unfolded at the home in the 1300 block of Mulholland Drive.

The incident unfolded around 4 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, Lil’ Kim had left the home prior to the robbery.

Police said a group of masked individuals were involved in the heist.

The suspects, according to police, made of with an undisclosed sum of money.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

No further information was available.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch