Pasadena Father Accused Of 5-Year-Old Son’s Murder Spends Second Night In Jail

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — The Pasadena father accused of murdering his five-year-old son will now spend his second night in jail.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. is expected to spend through at least Monday night at Nevada’s Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held on $10 million bail.

Andressian Sr. was arrested Friday afternoon at an undisclosed Las Vegas hotel, accused of his son’s murder.

It was a bombshell development in the search for Aramazd Andressian Jr., who disappeared two months ago in Los Angeles.

The boy’s maternal grandmother texted CBS2/KCAL9 about the father.

She heard he was staying with a friend in Las Vegas but said that’s all she knows.

She later wrote in a text: “I want this animal to pay for everything he has done.”

CBS2/KCAL9 spoke to neighbors outside the paternal grandmother’s Montebello home, where the father and son would often stay.

“I don’t believe it, no. No, no,no. He loved that boy so much,” one neighbor said.

Sheriff’s detectives won’t say what evidence led to Andressian Sr.’s arrest in Las Vegas. They also won’t say whether they found the boy’s remains.

Five-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. went missing in April. His father was supposed to drop the boy off to his mother.

Andressian Sr. was found passed out in a South Pasadena park. Detectives say he was high on prescription drugs and told them multiple versions of what happened to his son. His car was soaked in gasoline.

He was arrested and released — until now.

The search for the boy meanwhile spans from the South Pasadena park, where Andressian Sr. was found, to Santa Barbara, where he told investigators he took his son the day after the boy’s last sighting.

Andressian Sr.’s extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

His attorney has advised him to wave his extradition so he can return to L.A. as soon as possible and start fighting his case.